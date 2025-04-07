What did Matt Barnett say in his Instagram announcement? Love is Blind alum and wife Amber welcome first child

Love is Blind season 1's Amber and Matt Barnett announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post, shared on April 6, 2025. The couple announced their pregnancy on an episode of The Love Seat podcast, hosted by Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, on October 8, 2024. It is worth noting that Amber, Matt Barnett, and Lauren, and Cameron got married on season 1 of Love is Blind.

Ad

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to announce the news of the birth of their daughter. In his post, Matt shared that he was now a "girl dad," along with a picture of him holding his baby's feet.

"Promoted from daddy to dad #girldad," he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Amber, on the other hand, shared a close-up of her and Matt's hands holding their newborn, who lay on her chest. In the caption, she confirmed that they had had a daughter, adding that she couldn't "believe that she is actually [ours]."

"Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could've dreamed. If you hadn't guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can't believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours," Amber wrote.

Ad

She added that the baby and Matt Barnett had her "heart full," stating that she hoped that the feeling never went away.

Love Is Blind's Amber and Matt Barnett celebrated their baby shower two months before the baby's birth

Matt Barnett and Amber, who met on Love is Blind season 1, announced that they were expecting their first baby during a podcast on October 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has shared their journey as soon-to-be parents on social media.

Ad

In one post, Amber was seen celebrating their "baby's first snowday" in January on Instagram.

Ad

Amber and Matt Barnett also had their baby shower early in February, celebrating with Love Is Blind co-stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Reid Hamilton, among others. They shared pictures of the same on social media which saw them play a game of beer pong while Amber played with "water in her cup," according to Hamilton's caption.

Amber and Matt Barnett also shared a video of their gender reveal in November 2024. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Amber threw an exploding baseball at her husband, who hit it, revealing the baby's gender. However, the pictures were kept black-and-white, as Amber noted that they planned on keeping a secret from everyone but their close friends and family.

Ad

Following the birth of their daughter, the couple shared separate posts on Instagram, expressing their joy about the same. The comment section of each of their posts was also flooded with congratulations and well wishes from friends, Love Is Blind fans, and former cast members.

Cameron Reid Hamilton commented on Matt's post, saying that the photo with his baby's feet was "awesome." Under Amber's post, he wrote that he and Lauren couldn't wait to meet the new baby. Lauren Speed shared her love under Amber's post, telling her congratulations on the birth and referring to Amber and Matt Barnett's baby as her "lil neicey Pooh."

Ad

Amber and Matt are among the few couples who have stayed together since their season of Netflix's Love Is Blind. The show is currently on its eighth season and available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More