When did ‘The Traitors’ first debut? Host Alan Cumming claims reality stars are constantly flooding his DMs with requests to join the show

Since its debut on January 12, 2023, The Traitors has quickly become one of Peacock's leading reality competition shows. It is known for its combination of psychological strategy, suspenseful gameplay, and a highly stylized setting.

After the launch of season 3 on January 9, 2025, the series has attracted massive audiences and well-known reality television performers. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on April 28, at the WNET 2025 Gala, Alan Cumming reported that numerous cast hopefuls have started skipping Peacock's casting departments to directly approach him about securing roles in the show.

Alan stated:

"I have a constant barrage of reality stars now in my DMs and in my life asking me to be on The Traitors, it’s not something I thought would be my life, but it is.”

Season 3 premiered in January 2025 and featured 24 celebrity contestants from across reality TV, including Chrishell Stause, Bob Harper, Bob the Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, Tom Sandoval, and Tony Vlachos.

In a recent interview with E! News, Alan revealed the one celebrity he would like to see on the show.

"I just want Martha Stewart," he said. "I mean, is that too much to ask? I just think she would be, I love Martha, number one. I've known her over the years. I've been on her show."

The Traitors U.S. seasons and the host Alan Cumming

The Traitors premiered season 1 on January 12, 2023. Twenty contestants were divided between the "Traitors" and "Faithful" groups. The secret mission for the "Traitors" was to remove the "Faithful" members from the game silently.

The show features challenges during each episode for contestants to earn group money without letting the Traitors get discovered. Cirie Fields, a reality TV veteran known for her performance on Survivor, defeated the Faithfuls to earn the $250,000 cash prize.

Season 2 premiered on January 12, 2024. The second season maintained the basic gameplay of the first season while introducing new twists to refresh the dynamic. Reality TV actors Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella won the season through their combined alliance and accurate handling of the Traitors.

Season 3 premiered on January 9, 2025. Dolores Catania, along with Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey, split the winning prize money of $204,300.

Since its debut in January 2023, the show has become one of reality television’s most-known competitions. The increasing popularity of the show has reality stars overwhelmingly contacting host Alan Cumming to become part of the next season.

According to Variety, the Emmy-winning competition series received two additional season extensions. The upcoming seasons 4 and season 5 will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

