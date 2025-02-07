Who went home on The Traitors US season 3 episode 7? Details Explored 

In The Traitors US season 3,episode 7, traitor Rob Mariano convinced Carolyn and Danielle to eliminate Derrick Levasseur. However, growing suspicions led to Rob being banished at the round table.

Mariano tried defending himself that he was being framed for Derrick's murder and placed the blame on Britney but things didn't turn out in his favour. The Traitors US cast member left the castle after Tom, Britney, Carolyn, Sam, Ivar, Danielle, and Gabby voted him out.

The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 titled Til Death Us Do Part was released exclusively on Peacock TV on February 6, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The Faithful are circling as they try to catch their prey; at night, the Traitors must commit their murder face-to-face in the most dramatic send-off the castle has ever seen."

After Derrick and Rob were eliminated from the show, the remaining contestants Britney Haynes, Carolyn Wiger, Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Sam Asghari, and Tom Sandoval were left competing for the winner title.

Derrick Levasseur was murdered and Rob Mariano was banished on The Traitors US season 3 episode 7

On The Traitors US season 3 episode 7, the three traitors, Carolyn, Danielle and Rob couldn't agree on on target. Rob expressed that it would be in their favour to murder Derrick because of how he had targetted him at the previous round table.

Rob needed up convincing Danielle who was hesitant on agreeing to remove Derrick from thee competition series.

The next morning all cast members were aware of Derrick's fate with Rob claiming that he was being falsely framed. Rob continued defending himself at the round table by claiming that he wasn't a traitor.

What he didnt know was, that his fate was similar to Derrick's as well. At The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 round table, Rob was hoping he wouldn't get voted out and that his fellow traitors Carolyn and Danielle would vote for Britney instead.

The Traitors US cast member Dylan recalled Derrick's theory that the two traitors in the castle were Rob and Britney. He shared the evidence as well and then Sam and Tom redirected the focus solely on Rob.

But the traitor clarified that it must be misunderstanding accusing Britney of framing him for Derrick's murder. Rob declared that Britney was on the top of his list on number of suspects.

At the end of the episode, Tom, Britney, Carolyn, Sam, Ivar, Danielle, and Gabby voted out Rob and banished him from the castle. Dolores, Dylan and Chrishell didn't vote and only one person apart from Rob was Ciara who voted against Britney.

New episodes of The Traitors US season 3 air every week on 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT and 6 p.m. PT.

