When did Whitney Purvis appear on 16 & Pregnant? Former reality show star arrested after man dies from "tranq" overdose

Whitney Purvis, who appeared in 16 and Pregnant season 1 in 2009, was arrested a month after her son Weston passed away. She announced early in June that her 16-year-old son had died after having "a lot of medical problems." Now, she's facing legal charges after the police took her into custody on Monday, July 7, 2025, in Floyd County, Georgia.

Ad

Purvis' arrest was on suspicion of felony involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance. She was also reportedly charged with using a communication device to commit a felony involving the same controlled substances.

Per the Affidavit of Arrest obtained by People, the arrest came after one John M. Harris died because of a "toxic overdose." The former TV personality reportedly "distributed a substance presented as 'Tranq'" to the victim, which ultimately contributed to his death on February 16, 2025. Tranq is a term used for the illegal drug combination of xylazine and fentanyl.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fox News reported that she was arrested by local officers and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the DEA saying that the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, according to TODAY, Whitney Purvis is currently in the Floyd County Jail's medical unit in Rome, Georgia, and is being held without bond.

Whitney Purvis recently opened up about the tragic loss of her son

Before her arrest, Whitney Purvis was mourning the tragic death of her teenage son, whom she was pregnant with during her time on 16 and Pregnant. In an exclusive interview with People, published on June 6, 2025, the former reality TV star revealed new details about her son Weston's passing just days before, on June 2.

Ad

She said that Weston had undergone a lot of health issues, more than what a kid his age should go through, adding:

"He was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby, but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison's disease, and then that's what brought out the diabetes."

Ad

She explained that dealing with Weston's various illnesses, especially diabetes, got to her son. The former reality TV star recalled how it was hard for her son to accept that he had diabetes and how "he hated the needles." Besides sharing her son's health battle, Whitney Purvis also shared with the outlet how she had been coping since his death.

She said that since learning that her son had died, she felt like time had been "standing still, just frozen," adding:

Ad

"I can't distract myself. It's going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone."

Purvis also opened up about how, in between crying over her son's death, she would be "just staring at the ceiling." She also explained how the future is looking bleak for her now that her son is no longer there. She added that she "can't imagine" how she would go on after the tragedy.

Ad

Whitney Purvis first announced her son's death on June 2 on Facebook with a series of his photos and a lengthy dedication to her "beautiful son," while lamenting how life can be "so cruel and unfair."

Whitney Purvis' recent arrest is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More