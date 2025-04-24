What is Karlie Redd’s real name? Age and more explored as rapper arrested for allegedly breaking into ex-husband’s home

Rapper Karlie Redd, who is famous for appearing in VH1's 2012 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested in Atlanta on April 22. According to The Shade Room's report, she allegedly broke into her ex-husband, Teleau "T Davinci" Belton's home. As per the court documents, the reality star was charged with "burglary in the first degree."

According to Famous Birthdays, the 51-year-old rapper's real name is Karlie Lewis. She was born in New York City and attended the Harlem School of the Arts and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

By age 16, Lewis had modeled in numerous commercials and movies and worked with Tyrese and Jamie Foxx. In 2012, she appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The same year Lewis released a single called A Girl Has Needs, along with her hairline, Redd Hairline. In 2014, she acted in Top Five, a film written and directed by Chris Rock.

Karlie Redd's marriage to Teleau Belton explored

Teleau Belton and Karlie Redd at the Love and Hip Hop's Karlie Redd Video + Single Release Party Presented by 7even Films - (Image via Getty)

According to The Shade Room's report, Redd and Teleau Belton got engaged in June 2024 and married in September of that year. On April 1, 2025, blogger Tasha K first released the court documents of their divorce proceedings.

As per the documents, Belton initiated the separation after he was arrested in February.

The released court documents state that on February 21, Belton allegedly punched Karlie Redd's chin with a closed fist, threw her two phones, and then apologized to her.

The reality star then called 911 and reported the alleged incident.

Her ex-husband was arrested and taken into custody at the APD Zone 2 Precinct and Fulton County Jail. His assistant, Khaleel Shakur Paskel, was instructed to collect his personal items, including his jewelry, watch, cell phone, lip balm, etc.

"Mr. Belton advised that he wanted his diamond chain with a diamond pendant, diamond Rolex watch, $300 cell phone, Carmex lip balm, headphones, documents and vehicle to be released to his assistant," the report stated.

According to the media outlet, Belton was released after paying the $2,000 bail. He then filed for divorce. The court granted Karlie Redd temporary monthly support from her ex-husband, who was directed to provide her $18,537 on the 15th of every month.

According to his IMDb page, Teleau Belton is the founder, CEO, and Executive Producer of Now Thats TV Network. He is the executive producer of shows like Dejavu Miami, The Academy, Big Lex Baddie Collection, and Coming Up LA.

In October 2022, Belton sat down for an interview with Sheen Magazine. He stated that his company is different from others because he hires people with the same mindset.

Calling himself a "hands-on CEO," he said he applies pressure on his employees.

"My company is structured with people that have similar employee traits that relate to or compliment me and the process of running the business in an efficient and successful manner. This is a pressure filled industry, and to be competitive you must have a team of diamond makers to handle the pressure. I am a hands-on CEO and I apply pressure and expect results," Belton said.

Karlie Redd and Teleau Belton have not spoken up on their separation at the time of writing.

