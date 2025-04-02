Who is Karlie Redd married to? Net worth and more explored in wake of alleged $18K spousal support arrangement 

Love & Hip Hop star Karlie Redd will reportedly receive temporary spousal support following her divorce from Teleau Belton, founder of NowThatsTV. The news comes after a hearing that happened last month on March 13.

Ad

Notably, Karlie, whose fortune is estimated to be $1 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has not shared any official announcement related to the alleged separation. However, entertainment website Onsite! obtained the legal documents of the hearing and shared them via Instagram on April 1, 2025.

The court documents claimed that Karlie Redd would reportedly receive temporary spousal support worth $18,537.50 on the 15th of every month, starting from March 2025. Furthermore, Belton has reportedly been told by the court to avoid contacting Redd in any manner, as per Onsite!

Ad

Ad

Notably, Belton was also involved in a legal issue in February this year, where he was reportedly taken into custody on a charge of simple battery - family violence. He was held on a bond of $2,000 after he allegedly hit Karlie in the chin with a closed fist, as per the obtained legal documents linked to the alleged divorce.

The documents claimed that the incident happened in Atlanta, where the authorities responded to the report of a domestic disturbance from 721 Longleaf Dr NE. While Karlie Redd was initially unwilling to approach the cops with a complaint, she reportedly did it after being advised by her attorney.

Ad

The problem emerged when Redd and Belton allegedly had a confrontation regarding the former arriving home late.

Belton allegedly attacked after he was leaving the room, and Karlie questioned where he was going. Teleau then reportedly hit Redd and threw her two cellphones on the ground, later apologizing for everything that happened between them.

Karlie Redd's net worth: Career and other details explored

The New York City native has accumulated a big fanbase over the years for her frequent television appearances, alongside being active as an actress, rapper, and model simultaneously. However, she is mostly known for being featured on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since the show's premiere in June 2012.

Ad

Karlie Redd, who has a reported net worth of $1 million, also appeared for an interview with Brown Style magazine in January this year, opening up about how she manages to save herself and her family from the “drama that comes with fame.” Redd said in her response:

“Well, my family are not believers in the whole social media thing. Most of my family are in the medical field, so they don’t care for it. They are doctors and nurses and their focus is on helping people. I also love helping people. When I travel, I go to homeless shelters or foster care homes to see how I can help the best.”

Ad

Redd has a few films in her credits as well, including Black Spring Break 2, Top Five, 30 Days in Atlanta, and We Are Family. She also released a single titled A Girl Has Needs in 2012, which peaked at the top of the iTunes chart.

Ad

Karlie Redd opened up on her experience of being able to add her name to the iTunes chart as she spoke to BET in September 2022. Karlie addressed how she used her own money to pay the producers and for the studio, adding that it did not discourage her from making music. She added:

“It just felt like damn, Karlie! Like everything that you work so hard for, everything that people said you couldn’t do–you did it... Yes, it took me longer than everybody else, but at least I can say before I left this earth, I did everything I said I would do.”

Ad

Ad

Redd has previously participated in the VH1 reality series Scream Queens and has portrayed Paige Morris in the Bounce TV soap opera Saints & Sinners. Additionally, she was among the main cast members in Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked.

Apart from these, Karlie Redd has made guest appearances on shows such as K. Michelle: My Life, Black Ink Crew, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Love & Hip Hop: New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback