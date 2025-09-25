Who is Jessica Sanchez? All to know about the newly crowned ‘America's Got Talent’ winner

America’s Got Talent season 20 officially concluded on September 24, 2025, with the live finale announcing Jessica Sanchez as the winner. With this victory, she earned the grand prize of one million dollars and a headline show in Las Vegas.

As a Filipino-American singer who started singing as a child, Jessica Sanchez has always been recognized as a performer with a powerful voice and the ability to deliver emotionally intense performances. Her return to AGT marks both a full-circle moment and a new chapter, solidifying her reputation as one of the most memorable winners of AGT.

Jessica Sanchez’s career milestones before America’s Got Talent return

Jessica Sanchez performs the national anthem before Game One of the 2012 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 12, 2012, in Oklahoma City. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jessica Sanchez's AGT win has been a long time coming. She was born in Chula Vista, California, on August 4, 1995, into a multicultural Filipino-Mexican family. Music has been a part of her life since early childhood, and she began performing in front of an audience as a child. In 2006, she first appeared on America's Got Talent, auditioning in the first season when she was 10 years old.

Although her run was brief at the time, she was even called back as a wildcard contestant. This determination helped her develop a broader music career, including a breakout appearance on American Idol season 11 in 2012, where she finished as the runner-up.

After her success on American Idol, Sanchez signed with Interscope Records and released her debut album, Me, You & the Music, which debuted on the Billboard charts. Over the years, she continued to release singles, tour around the world, mostly in the Philippines, where she has a large following, and collaborate with various artists across different genres.

She has worked with Ne-Yo, performed at national events such as the Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., and even appeared on shows like Glee. She also participated in Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Jessica Sanchez’s winning performance on America’s Got Talent season 20

The final episode of America’s Got Talent season 20 aired on September 24, 2025, and featured Jessica Sanchez giving the last performance. Sanchez, eight months pregnant, sang Die With a Smile, originally recorded by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Her performance showcased control and vocal precision, earning a standing ovation from the judges. Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara, who had earlier awarded Sanchez the Golden Buzzer, praised her consistency and professionalism, with Cowell calling her performance a showstopper of the finale.

After outperforming some of the top finalists, Sanchez received the $1 million prize and a Las Vegas residence. Runner-up Chris Turner, a freestyle rapper, also delivered several improvisational performances during the season.

Other acts in the finale included singer Jourdan Blue, the Leo High School Choir, and the LED dance group LightWire, all of whom had been well supported throughout the live shows. Sanchez's victory marked the first time a former AGT contestant returned to win the competition, representing a milestone in the show's 20th season.

