Who owns NYC-based Italian restaurant Tucci? Details explored as RHONY star Sonja Morgan banned from the hotspot after refusing to pay $1000 bill

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Sonja Morgan has been banned from entering NYC-based Italian restaurant Tucci after refusing to pay a $1000 bill this week. According to reports, Morgan went "hysterical" after eating at the popular Manhattan restaurant Tucci on May 10, 2025, and then receiving her bill.

After that, she called owner Max Tucci and demanded a reimbursement because she is a single mother. According to a May 13, 2025, article by Page Six, a restaurant representative stated:

“She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a ‘Housewives’ episode, shouting, 'I’m a celebrity!'”

Meanwhile, according to Appetit magazine’s March 14 report, the Tucci family owns the Italian eatery Tucci in New York City.

All about NYC based Tucci as RHONY star Sonja Morgan is no longer welcome there

Dennis Turcinovic, Joseph Licul, and Max Tucci are co-owners of the restaurant where Sonja Morgan caused the incident. Max Tucci, a third-generation family member, was instrumental in reopening Delmonico's.

The Tucci family has spent five generations gathering at their cherished "Tavola" in their Firenze home to enjoy food, camaraderie, and family. Max Tucci's father Mario's love of great Italian food and liquor served as the inspiration for Tucci New York, where Sonja Morgan had dinner.

After taking over America's first fine dining establishment from the Delmonico family in 1926, Oscar Tucci established an enduring reputation for elegance and friendliness that lasted for decades. Under the direction of another Tucci, Mario's son Max, Delmonico's was reopened in 2023 to widespread praise and a dining room that is always full.

Tucci–New York, a fine-dining restaurant in NoHo, opened on Friday, March 15, 2024, as a tribute to the legendary restaurant family. Situated in a two-story building that was once a lounge, the restaurant offered food that was influenced by the Tucci family's Italian heritage in Florence as well as the traditional fine-dining elements they brought to Delmonico's.

When questioned about the idea behind the restaurant that has previously banned Sonja Morgan in an interview with Appetito Magazine on March 14, third-generation restaurateur Max Tucci responded that the restaurant's name was inspired by his babbo Mario, his nonno Oscar, his nonna Sesta, his zia Mary, and his mother Gina Tucci.

It's also paying tribute to his forefathers, who brought elegant dining back to the US, and about reviving the Tucci name in a new era of exquisite dining and hospitality. The interviewer also brought up his family's Florentine roots, and asked how the Florentine culture and cuisine influenced the restaurant.

Max answered the question, explaining:

“I really wanted Firenze—the viva viola, the Florentine Renaissance energy—but also my love of all of Italy to be incorporated into the space. So the menu has evolved into an expression of the entire country.”

He added that their senior chef Eddy was working with a fantastic Italian chef named Valentino, who reportedly loved serving Italian food to their clients. Additionally, they have their own bakery, so they make the bread and focaccia themselves.

As to the incident with Sonja Morgan, as per the Page Six report, the reality star arrived with a party of five on a busy weekend night, even though she had originally reserved a table for three. Before attending her cousin Jack Morgan's 30th birthday celebration at Boom Boom, the group stopped by for supper and pregame.

According to a representative of the restaurant, things took a turn when the server brought a bill of over $1,000.

“She was like, ‘I don’t pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants].’ She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying.”

As per Page Six, Morgan reportedly paid the amount on Monday, May 12, including a tip. She told Page Six that "there was a clear miscommunication" and that she believed she was dining "in exchange for a promotional post."

“I made that known to staff,” she added.

In other news, Sonja Morgan's improv performance, Sonja in Your City, took her on a regional tour after she left RHONY. In 2023, she made a comeback to Bravo with RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps on Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

