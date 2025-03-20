"This is selfish" - Inside star Patrice Evra criticizes Whitney Adebayo for spending £30k for her birthday celebration

Inside season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 17. This season the reality show hosted by the YouTube group Sidemen brought in 10 new contestants to compete against one another hoping to win £770,000.

In episode 3, which premiered on 19 March, Whitney Adebayo was brought into the Temptation room and was asked if she was willing to spend £30k to hold a celebration party for her 27th birthday.

Whitney gladly accepted the temptation, however, some of her cast members weren't happy about it. Patrice Evra openly expressed that Whitney messed up and she shouldn't have spent that much money for a mere birthday celebration. He further noted that while he didn't want to "ruin the vibe," he felt it was a "selfish" act.

"I don't wanna ruin the vibe, but, guys, this is selfish," he said.

Inside season 2 contestant Whitney Adebayo takes the £30k offer for her birthday celebration

In Inside, 10 internet personalities live together in a house, where they must complete various tasks to advance in the competition. They compete for a £770,000 prize, but throughout the game, they face temptations, offering them personal luxuries or advantages in exchange for a portion of the prize money.

Near the end of Inside season 2 episode 3, Whitney was called into the Temptation Room to consider an offer. As she made her way toward the room her fellow contestants urged her not to give in to the temptation and lose money for no reason.

Upon entering the temptation room, Whitney was met with an array of balloons and some flower decorations, with the number 27 prominently showcased in the center.

The Inside season 2 contestant was in awe of the setup and felt it was a "cute" presentation. She even described it as "romantic" and briefly thought her boyfriend might walk in as a part of the temptation.

The letter on the table mentioned that Whitney could host her birthday celebration for herself and her fellow contestants if she was willing to spend £30k from the prize pot.

"To celebrate your birthday, we'd like to offer you and your fellow Insiders a party to enjoy this evening. The party will include snacks, drinks and cake and will cost you 30K from the group prize fund. If you'd like to accept this temptation, please confirm by saying, 'Happy birthday to me.'" the letter read.

Whitney accepted the offer in an instant thinking that her fellow Inside season 2 contestant would be happy to have a party.

As she came back to the main room, she told everyone about the temptation and that she accepted it. While some were overjoyed hearing about the party, especially Mandi Vakili, others were concerned about the £30k spent for it.

While Whitney was doing her makeup with some female contestants, others gathered near the beds to discuss her decision.

George Clarke felt Whitney could have misunderstood what the Sidemen meant by the offered temptation, implying that it could just be a trick to have them spend some of the prize money. Farah Shams speculated that they might get a cupcake as a joke on contestants, instead of a proper party.

Considering this, Evra even asked Whitney if she believed the Sidemen when they said it was a "big party". He later expressed that Whitney "fu*ked up" by spending £30k for her birthday celebration, calling it a selfish move on her part.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry chimed in noting that Whitney thought she was taking the party offer for all of the contestants. Farah agreed adding that she didn't have "bad intentions" noting that it wasn't selfish of her to do so.

Inside season 2 episodes premier daily on Netflix.

