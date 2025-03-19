Inside season 2 episode 3 recap: A shocking elimination shifts the power while the participants face a new challenge

Inside season 2, episode 3, titled The Price of Power, aired on March 19, 2025, on Netflix. The episode featured an elimination that placed power in the hands of one insider, followed by a game that tested their ability to answer questions and complete tasks for the prize fund.

The episode opened with Patrice discovering a massage gun in his bed, unaware that Dylan had placed it as part of a secret mission to win back £10,000. The next morning, a siren signaled an announcement, and the group was called to the living room.

Tobi instructed them to collect sealed envelopes one by one, revealing that only one contained an 'X'. DDG received the 'X' and had to choose someone to send home. He said:

"One person wasn’t vibing at all. I’m sorry, Dylan."

Dylan accepted his elimination, saying:

"Literally, if everyone is in a group and there's one person out, sleeping or whatever, then I think it's a fair enough choice."

The Wheel of Mystery challenge in episode 3 of Inside

Before leaving, Dylan shared that he had won back £10,000 by completing the secret mission. The insiders were called to the challenge arena for the Wheel of Mystery game, where each had to answer a question and complete a task to avoid losing money.

Patrice was the first to step up and was asked which girl he would least like as a daughter. He hesitated before naming Mandi or Whitney, then chose Mandi.

"So if I have a daughter, I wanna protect her. So I don’t want the men looking at her and thinking she’s a naughty girl," he shared.

Patrice saved £5,000 with his response. His cloche contained a Sidemen Sundae made of wasabi, hot sauce, and ice cream, which he ate without throwing up. Cinna was asked which insider was the most boring to talk to, and she chose Farah. Her cloche revealed the task that she had to shave one of her eyebrows.

The group advised against it, and she decided not to proceed, losing money. PK was then asked to rank the girls from least to most attractive. His ranking from least to most was: Milli, Farah, Mandi, Whitney, Cinna, and Mya. His cloche contained lamb testicles, which he ate to save £15,000.

After PK had ranked Milli as the least attractive contestant on Inside, she was asked who she thought was the ugliest. She responded with Patrice and saved £5,000. Her cloche required her to dress as a banana for 24 hours, which she agreed to, saving £10,000.

Jason was asked to name the least successful person in their career, and he said Farah, saving £5,000. In his cloche challenge, he had to select someone to be handcuffed to until bedtime. He picked DDG, with a penalty of £20,000 if the handcuffs were broken.

Farah was asked who she would date outside the show, and she chose George,

"I love George, and I would marry George. He reminds me of Jack Harlow a lot," she added.

She saved £5,000. Under the cloche, she received a fish martini, which she drink, saving £10,000. Mandi was next and was asked to name the most boring person to watch. She chose Jason and saved £5,000. Her cloche contained a spicy toothbrush and mouthwash, which she had to use. She completed the task, saving £10,000.

Group spending and Whitney's birthday party

The game cost the group £15,000 instead of £165,000. Mya bought a chocolate and a freeze-dried sweet for £9,000. Whitney, PK, and Mya ate it at the gym. Milli upgraded five meals for £10,000.

Whitney was called to the Temptation Room, where she was offered a party with snacks, drinks, and cake for £30,000. She accepted the offer. By the end, PK spent the most, and Patrice spent the least. They both had 20 minutes to decide who to eliminate. The episode ended on a cliffhanger without the elimination decision.

Episode 3 of Inside is currently streaming on Netflix.

