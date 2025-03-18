Inside season 2 episode 2 recap: Alliances form as an insider takes on a solo mission

Inside is a reality series where content creators participate in challenges to win a significant cash prize. Created by the Sidemen, the show tests contestants through strategic decisions and endurance tasks while keeping their prize fund intact. Episode 2, titled Silence is Golden, aired on Netflix on March 18, 2025.

The episode began with the contestants waking up to a message about breakfast. The only available option was plain porridge, but Dylan ordered a coffee with oat milk for £2,600, prompting others to follow suit and reducing the prize fund. At the dining table, DDG and Mya discussed the voting process, which was against the rules and resulted in a £500 deduction.

Additional costs quickly accumulated, with hot showers costing £500 per minute. Patrice opted for a cold shower, responding to Whitney and Mya’s concerns.

"It's such a nice feeling, it'll wake you up, actually," he shared.

In contrast, PK took a 25-minute hot shower, deducting £12,500 from the fund. Cinna Brit, a 27-year-old streamer, expressed her frustration in a confessional:

"I feel like I'm actually the only one that's remotely trying to save the money."

Don't Make a Sound challenge highlights in Inside

In Inside episode 2, the contestants headed to the challenge arena, where host Ethan introduced Don't Make a Sound.

"The Insiders will be given a card at random. If their card is a skull, then they have been selected for the upcoming challenge," Commentator Tobi shared.

He further explained the game rules:

"The goal is to not make a sound as the challenge is carried out, but that's not just for the selected insider. That goes for the entire team. Any sound will result in money lost from the prize pool."

The first challenge, The Icing on the Cake, involved contestants loading up cupcakes and smashing them onto each other's faces. DDG and Milli participated, and several contestants laughed, leading to deductions. The host announced, "George, Britney, and Farah have broken the rules," costing the team £10,000.

Next was the Balloon Pop challenge in Inside, where PK had to pop balloons while wearing drunk goggles. The balloons were filled with fart spray, and PK successfully completed the task. Mili accidentally spoke but was excused.

In the following challenge, Jason and Cinna had to transfer liquid between two tanks while enduring electric shocks. Mandi spoke after the task, resulting in a £20,000 deduction. Later, Patrice and Mandi played a game where they snapped elastic bands off each other's calves. Whitney, Mili, and George made sounds, leading to another £10,000 deduction.

For the Silent Pie challenge, Dylan, George, Farah, and Whitney had to read a card under a pie and hit the contestant they believed fit the description.

Farah received, "Who is the fakest?"

"I swear, I don't know anyone well enough to know who's fake and who's not," she shared.

She pied Mili. Mya’s question was, "Who has the deadest jokes?" and she pied Dylan. Whitney’s card read, "Which insider makes the most money?" She pied Patrice. Dylan’s question was, "Who will get eliminated first?" and he pied Farah. George received, "Who do you fancy the most?" He pied host Ethan, leading to another £20,000 deduction.

Mya took on the final challenge, where she had to endure animals being placed on her. Mandi spoke again, but since Mya succeeded, the deduction was waived. As a reward, Mya won a shop token, which the group later used for a hairstyling bundle with multiple products.

A solo mission and further deductions

DDG declined a £30,000 meal temptation in episode 2 of Inside. The group ordered a £6,500 mystery item, which turned out to be a stuffed toy. Meanwhile, Dylan was assigned a secret task to hide a massage gun in Patrice’s bed to win back £10,000. By the end of the episode, the prize fund dropped to £762,700.

The first two episodes of Inside are currently streaming on Netflix.

