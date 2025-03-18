What happened in the Don't Make A Sound challenge in Inside season 2 episode 2?

YouTube group, Sidemen, premiered season 2 of their competitive reality show, Inside, on Netflix on March 17, 2025. With new episodes airing daily, episode 2, titled, Silence Is Golden, was released on March 18. It saw the players participate in a challenge called Don't Make A Sound, where they had to complete tasks silently; failure to do so would result in money lost from the £1M prize pool.

The challenge was hosted by Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" and MC and songwriter, JME. Insiders were randomly selected for each round and had to complete the given task without making a sound. The tasks included popping balloons, smashing pies and cupcakes in each other's faces, enduring electric shocks and snakes, and more.

While the participants maintained silence, it was often the Insiders in the audience, who broke the rules by clapping, laughing, and speaking. The challenge also saw one Insider break a significant rule by smashing a pie on Ethan's face during a task.

"Serious intent of foul play" — Sidemen member Ethan comments on Inside player George's rule break during the game

In each round of the challenge, the Inside players received a card at random. The Insider whose card displayed an image of a "skull" participated in the assigned task for that round. The goal of the challenge was to "not make a sound," however the rule applied not just to the selected contender but to the entire team.

After Ethan invited JME, he divided the players into groups of men and women. JME then handed random cards to the players and asked them to reveal their content. Milli Jo and DDG received the "skull" card and headed to play the first round, called Icing on the Cake, where they had to load cupcakes into a catapult attached to the other player's helmet and release it on their face.

Both Milli Jo and DDG catapulted two cupcakes at each other's faces as the rest of the Inside cast members struggled to contain their laughter. As the round ended, Ethan revealed:

"George, Whitney, and Farah have broken the rules. £10,000 has been deducted from the prize fund."

The next Insider randomly selected for the challenge was PK. He was tasked with popping balloons without using his hand while wearing "drunk goggles." He struggled to locate the balloons, some of which were filled with "fart spray." As soon as he completed the task, Milli Jo mistakenly applauded his performance, triggering the decibel sound meter.

However, Ethan overlooked the rule break because of the "amazing flavor" PK added to his task. Whitney unknowingly clapped to celebrate the pardon, activating the sound meter. PK immediately started dancing, convincing Ethan to forgive the rule break yet again.

The randomly selected players for the next game were Jason and Cinna. They had to move as much liquid as possible from one tank to another while enduring electric shocks. The pair successfully completed the task, however, Mandi spoke at the end of the challenge and broke the rule.

"You did very well in the challenge. I gotta give it to you guys. Well done. However, Mandi, I'm going to deduct £20,000 from the pot for 2 violations. Clear and obvious," Ethan said.

Next up were Patrice and Mandi. They had to "snap the elastic bands on the other person's calves" while holding a squawking chicken squeeze toy in their mouths. While Patrice maintained silence despite being struck, Mandi screamed in pain multiple times.

Meanwhile, Ethan noted that Milli, Whitney, and George triggered the decibel meter. Consequently, he took away £10,000 from the pot. Dylan, George, Farah, and Whitney played the next game.

"They must read the card under the pie, and then pie who they think it most relates to," explained Sidemen member Tobi, the game's narrator.

First up was Farah, who smashed a pie on Milli's face, tagging her the "fakest" person. Next up was Mya, who pied Dylan when asked to pick the person with the "deadest jokes." When Whitney was asked which Inside player she thought made "the most money," she selected Patrice as her "pie victim."

Dylan smashed a pie on Farah's face when asked to name the contestant he thought would get eliminated first. George was the last Insider to play the game. He broke the rules and threw the pie at Ethan's face when asked to pick a person he fancied the most.

"This one will be taken to VAR. We're possibly looking at a five-match ban. Serious intent of foul play," Ethan reacted.

Consequently, the Sidemen member deducted £20,000 from the cash prize. For the last challenge, Mya had to lie on a surface while experts placed snakes on her body. Based on her performance, Ethan decided not to deduct any money from the pot. Moreover, Mya received a shop token that she could redeem at any time.

Stream Inside season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

