“I’m gonna stitch her up”- The Inside star PK pranks Mandi by hiding a chocolate wrapper in her bed

Season 2 of the coveted show, The Inside premiered on Netflix on March 17. The format of the show has 12 insiders hauled up in a house. The one to survive the show by not getting voted out by the others would win the £1M prize money. What makes for the catch is that these insiders have to buy their daily necessities, with the money from the prize pot. The more frugally they live, the bigger their prize pot remains.

Some pranksters like PK had a hilarious take on the show amidst the seriousness of the other players. He bought chocolate from the shop, paid for it, and put its wrapper on Mandi's bed, just to tell everyone that she had been sneakily buying stuff from the prize pot. He told his plans to DDG and said:

"I'm gonna stitch her up".

They shook hands with each other on the prank and laughed. After this, PK successfully hid the wrapper in Mandi's side table and got the other contestants wondering if she was spending without their knowledge.

How PK pranked Mandi on The Inside season 2 episode 2

There was no doubt about a Sidemen show having a couple of pranksters lightening up the spirits of the game. PK's prank with Mandi wasn't the first time he was scamming his fellow contestants.

Earlier in the episode, he took a hot shower, which cost him £500 per minute, and he even told his costars that he was taking a cold one.

Later in the episode, he brought a squishy ball that cost them another £500 and ran away before it was suspended into the shop's port. When his cast mates found it, they couldn't do anything but wonder who ordered it.

When it came to Mandi, the previous episode saw the insiders calling her out for spending recklessly because she was the one who asked for an upgrade on her lunch and ordered refreshments from The Inside shop. So to PK, she was an easy target to make people believe his chocolate wrapper story.

So he asked DDG where Mandi's The Inside bed was and told him:

"I've got an old wrapper of chocolate, I'm gonna put it in there."

He added that he was going to say she had been spending recklessly. Earlier in the episode, PK was seen ordering a bar of chocolate at the shop, sneakily. That was the same wrapper he was going to use to put into Mandi's bed. He technically had spent to pull off this prank, but the fingers weren't going to point at him.

At The Inside table where all the cast members sat chit-chatting, Patrice called out Mandi for upgrading her meals, getting a Red Bull and a coffee at the shop, which put a significant hole in their prize pot. Mandi argued that she wasn't the only one who lost money to these items, there were others too. She said:

"I'm drinking my tea with no milk cause' I wanna save it for the rest of you. That's how f*cking nice I am."

PK found his segue into the argument when Mandi called him out for upgrading his meals as well. He pointed out that Mandi got a golden straw and a chocolate as well. When Mandi denied buying any chocolate, PK claimed to have seen Mandi hiding the chocolate in her cupboard. He then fetched some of the cast members to her bedside table and showed them the evidence he planted.

Mandi could only accuse PK of conspiring against her. She claimed that he bought the chocolate, ate some, and put the wrapper in her cupboard. Before the cast members could decide who the culprit was, the screen flashed on and called DDG to the temptation room.

New episodes of The Inside season 2 will come out every day till Sunday, March 23.

