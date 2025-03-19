Inside season 2 released episode 3 on March 19, 2025, on Netflix. The latest episode documented the first elimination of the season. After the contestants were asked to pick envelopes, they unveiled what was inside them. Everyone except DDG got circles, while he got an X. It was announced that he would have to choose one person to eliminate, and he picked Dylan.

The contestants were asked to assemble in the challenge arena for their next task called Wheel of Mystery. For this challenge, each contestant had to answer a question first and then select a cloche. The cloche contained a task and the players had to perform it to win money. If the participant didn't answer the question, money would be deducted from the main prize pot, and more amount would be taken away if they refused to do that task.

What went down in Inside season 2 episode 3- Wheel of Mystery challenge?

The first cast member to play the Wheel of Mystery challenge was Patrice. His question was - which of the girls of the season would he least like to have as a daughter and why? He said he couldn't decide between Mandi and Whitney. Stating his reason for choosing them, Patrice mentioned that if he ever had a daughter he would want to protect her and wouldn't want men to see her as "naughty", which he thought Mandi and Whitney were.

He saved 5K, after which he chose the cloche that contained a wasabi hot sauce paired with ice cream. He ate it and successfully completed the task. The second player was Cinna. She was asked who was the most boring person to talk to, and she named Farah and saved 5K. She was then given the task to shave her eyebrow and her cast mates encouraged her to not do, so she lost 10K.

PK was asked to rank the girls inside from most to least attractive. He named Mili, Farah, Mandi, Whitney, Cinna, and Mya in the same order. His task was to eat Lamb testicles and he did it.

Then came Mili, who was asked to name the ugliest person in the Inside house. She mentioned Patrice and won 5K. Her task was to dress as a banana for 24 hours, which she thought was easy. She wore the banana costume and saved 15K.

Jason arrived next and he had to answer the following question:

"Which person do you think is the least successful in their career?"

He said Farah, stating that she told him how much she made and that's why he chose her. For his task, he had to pick someone to be handcuffed to till bedtime, and he said DDG. KSI warned them that if they broke the handcuffs before bedtime, they would be charged 20K.

Farah was asked which boy she would like to date the most from the show Inside. She named George, citing the reason that she loved him and would marry him. For her task, a fish martini was presented to her and she was asked to drink it. It was a cocktail that contained tuna, anchovies, sardines, and fish sauce. She drank it and finished the task successfully.

When it was Mandi's turn, she was asked which insider would be the most boring to watch and she named Jason. Her task was to brush her teeth and do a mouthwash with a spicy sauce, and she completed the task. George was asked who would he like to get eliminated and why. He refused to answer it and lost 5K.

Whitney was asked which insider she thought was the most likely to stab someone in the back, and she pointed at Mili. DDG was asked who he thought was the most toxic insider, he replied that it was Mandi. They asked Mya who she thought had the worst personal hygiene, she named Patrice. All of these four were given Octopus tentacle, bug sushi, Ox tongue, and chicken hearts respectively. Everyone except Mya ate their dish, while the latter lost 10K.

New episodes of Inside season 2 will come out every day till Saturday, only on Netflix.

