Why was Jack Fincham jailed? Former Love Island winner's six-week sentence explored as he reportedly posts bail

Love Island star Jack Fincham has been freed after posting bail pending an appeal after he was jailed. The 32-year-old appeared at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, where he admitted to the charges relating to two dog attacks. He pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, leading to his six-week sentence.

Jack Fincham was jailed after his black Cane Corso, Elvis, bit and injured a runner in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022. As per BBC, Fincham wasn't charged at first after the runner accepted his apology over the incident. He was initially cautioned and asked to attend a responsible dog ownership course and for Elvis to be muzzled.

However, there was a second dog attack incident which happened in June last year. Elvis reportedly grabbed the leg of a woman who was walking on Cullford Road in Grays. While the woman was uninjured, the second offense was enough to warrant a prosecution.

Sgt Alex Watkins of Essex Police noted, per BBC, that the reality TV star was given the chance to rectify his behavior "with words of advice and a conditional caution" after both dog attack incidents, but he "failed to do so." At the court on Wednesday, presiding magistrate Anne Wade also said:

"The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead."

As per Daily Mail UK, the court considered photos Jack Fincham posted on Facebook where he took Elvis to a pub in Kent, without a muzzle or a lead-on.

The court emphasized the seriousness of the Love Island winner's offense, noting that there's a significant risk to the public's safety in allowing a dangerously out-of-control dog out to cause harm.

Jack Fincham had to pay his bail in installments because he had "no savings"

Besides his six-week sentence on Wednesday, January 29, the court also ordered Jack Fincham to pay £3,680, or around $4,500, in costs and compensations. It reportedly included a £200 payment to Sudell, a £50 compensation to the second victim, a fine of £961, and £2,000 in contribution to kennelling cost.

However, Jack Fincham's attorney, Richard Cooper, told the court that he had "no savings," leading to Ms. Wade saying that he could pay in installments. Fincham was given a payment plan where he could contribute £400 every month after he was released from jail.

The court also noted that Fincham would get his Cane Corso back after he was released from jail, but there were three stipulations he had to meet. It was the same three rules he was given before, keep the dog on the lead and have the dog wearing a muzzle when outside, as well as not leave the dog alone with anyone who is under 16 years old.

Fincham is yet to publicly comment on his sentence, jail time, and subsequent bail pending an appeal.

