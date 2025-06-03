Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke has recently been receiving a lot of online criticism for her looks. It's been 20 years since her debut on the dancing show, and the fans were shocked to see her without makeup in a makeup tutorial she shared on her birthday on May 5.

While some fans were happy to see and proud of her no-makeup look, others were a bit critical about it. Many took to X to express their disappointment, speculating on the use of surgical procedures.

Even though Cheryl tried to shut down the accusations during a May 30 interview with Entertainment Tonight, fans are not ready to believe. One person wrote on X:

"There is no way she didn’t have surgery on (at least) her eyes and nose. The vehement denials are concerning to say the least."

"Okay Cheryl, let’s keep this 💯! You and everyone knows, that you have did something to your appearance! You just didn’t wake up one day and start looking like this! Your prior appearance, indicating you had a little weight on you, but now, you’re walking around like a Barbie doll? wtf?we see you! Own it and stop deflecting!," a netizen commented.

"This has to be some South Korean plastic surgery voodoo because how the hell do you elongate the nose bone & separate the eye sockets?" a viewer said.

Many fans felt that Cheryl looked completely different from the time she was on DWTS.

"Context for all the non-Dancing with the Stars fans. This looks like a whole different woman," an X user wrote.

"They not bouta convince me that’s the same person. 😳," a fan mentioned.

"Never watched the show but it isn’t necessary to know there is no way to get from one face to the other w/o extensive surgery & dental work. How did they change the shape of her head, tho?" a netizen commented.

Some fans felt the dancer was lying about having gone through any kind of surgical procedure.

"For her to just blatantly lie about the obvious like that," a fan commented.

"No surgeries 😂😂😂😂," an X user wrote.

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke shuts down the surgery accusations

During her May 30 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cheryl Burke denied using Ozempic or any kind of cosmetic surgery. She even went on clear that she wasn't facing any kind of health issues.

Cheryl came to the spotlight with her appearance on Dancing with the Stars season 2 in 2006. She had a great run and even won the show alongside her partner, Drew Lachey.

The dancer looks different in comparison to her DWTS appearance 20 years ago. While this could very well be because of aging, many fans online believe she went through a certain surgical procedure.

Cheryl revealed that such speculations weren't a new thing for her, and she had been experiencing it since her Dancing with the Stars days. While she admitted that these types of comments still affect her to this day, it weighed more on her during her dancing show stint.

Later in the interview, the dancer shared that she struggled with body dysmorphia growing up, and it continued during her time on Dancing with the Stars.

She remembered having weekly costume fittings, which bothered her so much that she started carrying a measuring tape while traveling.

All seasons of Dancing with the Stars are available on ABC and Hulu.

