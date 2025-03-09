"One mentor, forever!" — When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec busted 3 myths about mentorship

In a LinkedIn post from June 18, 2018, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec acknowledged that finding a mentor can be hard. He pointed out that many people struggle with how to approach potential mentors, what to say to them, and understanding the value of a "true mentor-mentee relationship."

Robert noted that mentorship is one of the most important relationships an individual could have, both professionally and personally. He added that no matter how successful a person becomes, they could still learn more about their field and life by getting a mentor.

The Shark Tank investor described mentorship as a "series of moments with key individuals" from whom one learns valuable lessons. However, he noted that many misconceptions surround mentorship, and he aimed to debunk some of the most common myths.

One of the myths Robert debunked was the belief that people can have only one mentor throughout their professional careers. He explained that as individuals go through life, they learn different things from different people and can have mentors for different aspects of their lives.

"You’re going to have one mentor – forever!" was one of the myths Robert noted.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec's 3 myths about mentorship

1) You should formally request a mentor relationship

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec believes that mentorship doesn’t require a formal request. Instead, he suggested taking an interest in a potential mentor's life and validating their experiences.

This can be as simple as inviting them for coffee or engaging in meaningful conversation. However, he cautioned that this approach can sometimes go wrong.

The Shark Tank star added that the goal to find a mentor shouldn't stem from a selfish reason. He noted that nobody wants to feel used, emphasizing that mentorship isn't about pursuing someone solely for hiring opportunities or offering promotion.

"In a true mentor-mentee relationship, there’s a purpose to your conversations – both sides are trying to get something out of it. Make this relationship matter because it is a very rewarding one," he added.

2) Your mentor should be outside your current organization or above you on the pay scale

Robert believes that a mentor doesn't need to be someone who has a higher position than them. He feels that it can also come from peers who offer "consistent guidance and learning."

The Shark Tank star admitted that people might most likely look for mentorship in their senior executive as they have far greater experience in the field. However, he noted that mentorship and teaching can come from anyone, and people shouldn't overlook important lessons just because they come from peers.

"Mentor-mentee relationships can start anywhere, so be observant and don’t discriminate based on org level. You should always be open to learning from those around you!" he said.

3) You’re going to have one mentor – forever!

Robert Herjavec doesn't believe that an individual can have only one mentor in their lifetime. He called this "unrealistic," noting that as individuals progress in their careers, they'll learn from different people in their lives.

The Shark Tank star advised aspiring entrepreneurs to be open to being considerate of the purpose of each relationship, as different people could act as mentors for different aspects of their personal and professional lives.

"Finding someone to learn from doesn’t have to be a formal process. Keep it simple and don’t get sucked in by the myths of mentorship. Ask questions, listen, and recognize that learning opportunities are all around you," he concluded.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

