Love Island Australia season 6 aired exclusively on 9Now on October 28, 2024. As fans already know, in this reality TV series, single men and women live together on an island to find love. New bombshells enter the villa, and the recoupling ceremony tests each couple's trust and loyalty.

The Love Island Australia season 5 contestant Georgia shared a minor detail that was missed by most viewers. In a recent Tiktok video, she shared that the heart-shaped buttons near the beds were to give an option to the cast members whether they have decided to get intimate or not. She explained these were "consent buttons." Georgia said:

“Ok guys, I’m gonna tell you something about Love Island that you probably don’t know... You see these little buttons on the side of the bed? Those are called consent buttons, and there is one on each side."

Trending

Love Island Australia season 5 star Georgia Murray details the use of consent buttons while filming

In a recent TikTok video, Love Island Australia season 5 star Georgia Murray shared how the filming production and crew ensure the contestants have consented to being intimate on the show. The Western Sydney resident who is introduced as a journalist as per her 9Now bio also has a Bachelor of Media and Communications degree.

Georgia shared that a "consent button" is near each contestant's bed to ensure and signal to the crew that they are comfortable with sleeping in the same bed.

The heart-shaped buttons give room for agreement between the pair that goes to bed together to whatever happens when the lights are off. If the heart-shaped button is glowing, this means that the islanders have given their consent already. If one of the hearts is glowing, this indicates that the cast member is not ready to get physically intimate yet.

The Love Island Australia contestant Georgia further explained:

“Basically, you press them before you go to bed to consent to anything that happens during the night. As viewers, we can see who’s pressed it because we can look at the little love heart at the top of their bed. If it’s glowing, then they’ve consented.”

In her video, Georgia paused on a recent Love Island Australia season 6 episode where Steph and Mimi were going to bed together. Their half-glowing heart indicated that "one person has pressed the button." She continued:

“This couple, only one person has pressed the button, which is why only one half of the love heart is glowing.”

Then, she gave an example of two couples, both of whose hearts above the bed were glowing. Georgia mentioned:

"Both of these couples’ love hearts are glowing, so they’ve both consented."

Viewers weren't likely aware of this button and now will most probably notice this minor detail in the upcoming Love Island Australia season 6 episodes. The upcoming episode synopsis states a Truth or Dare challenge between the islanders:

"Tonight, Niko gets a text - a beautiful new Bombshell will enter the Villa, leaving a few girls concerned. The turf war for Taylor heats up as the Islanders play Truth Or Dare."

New episodes of season 6 air every week from Monday to Thursday at 6 pm AEDT exclusively on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback