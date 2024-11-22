Love Island Australia 2024 star’s zodiac signs: Full list explored

Love Island Australia's season 6 has brought back new romances, dramatic moments, and fiery issues. Hosted by Sophie Monk, the show features a group of singles looking for love, while navigating challenges and bombshell entries in a luxurious Mallorca villa.

The season premiered on Monday, October 28, 2024, on 9Now and airs Monday to Thursday at 6 pm AEDT. Fans can expect surprises, including a Love Island world first, alongside the usual mix of lust, heartbreak, and romance.

From entrepreneurs to adventurers, this year’s cast of Love Island Australia has intriguing personalities, and their zodiac signs might reveal a bit more about what to expect. Below is the full list of contestants and their star signs, along with insights into what their zodiac traits might bring to the villa.

Love Island Australia: Zodiac signs of the cast

Mia – Virgo

Mia’s hardworking and intelligent Virgo personality is reflected in her entrepreneurial spirit— running her own dress hire boutique. Virgos are often cautious when forming new relationships but bring a sense of stability once trust is built.

Krissy – Scorpio

Scorpio women, like Krissy, are known for their depth and passion. Often reserved initially, they hide a volcanic personality beneath the surface. This mix of intensity and mystery adds intrigue to her journey in the villa.

Kaylah – Gemini

Kaylah embodies the social and adaptable nature of a Gemini. With her energetic approach to life, she thrives on meeting new people and embracing change—perfect traits for the dynamic environment of Love Island Australia.

Tommy – Virgo

Virgo men— like Tommy— are known for their honesty and dedication. Described as hardworking and adventurous, Tommy brings these traits into his interactions in the villa, ensuring a unique approach to forming connections.

Mimi – Aquarius

Mimi’s Aquarian independence shines through her role as a fashion label owner. Known for their visionary thinking, Aquarians often surprise those around them with their creativity and depth.

Eilisha – Cancer

Carefree and intuitive, Cancer personalities like Eilisha attract others through their loyalty. While she can be fiery and full of energy, her softer side may make her a source of emotional comfort for fellow Islanders.

Taylor – Capricorn

Taylor’s Capricorn traits of persistence and reliability shine in the villa. Capricorns may take time to open up, but once they do, they’re steadfast and loyal— qualities Taylor hopes to showcase during his journey.

Xanthe – Taurus

Xanthe’s Taurus nature seeks stability and loyalty. Known for valuing long-term connections, Taurus' personalities are often grounded and dependable, making Xanthe’s romantic aspirations in the villa clear.

Indigo – Leo

As a Leo, Indigo brings charisma and affection to his relationships. While known for their confidence, Leos can be sensitive and indecisive, traits that might influence Indigo’s approach to finding love on Love Island Australia.

Emily – Libra

Emily’s Libra energy shines through her charismatic and stylish demeanor. Libras value beauty and emotional connections, making Emily’s journey one to watch as she seeks meaningful relationships in the villa.

Hannah – Aquarius

Hannah, an Aquarius like Mimi, combines confidence with a touch of old-fashioned romance. While she enjoys her independence, she’s ready to find someone who isn’t overly influenced by social media.

Dylan – Scorpio

Dylan’s Scorpio passion makes him bold in relationships. While Scorpios often guard their inner emotions, Dylan’s openness and drive suggest he’s ready to dive deep into his connections in the villa.

Niko – Taurus

Taurus men like Niko appreciate comfort and stability but are also ambitious. While stepping out of his comfort zone, Niko’s commitment to his goals and grounded nature could set him apart from other Islanders.

Zane – Taurus

Strong and reliable, Zane embodies the dependable nature of Taurus. While his confident exterior might attract attention, his hidden sweetness could make him a fan favorite.

Kane – Pisces

Kane’s Pisces charm is evident in his cheerful and kind-hearted approach to life. As someone who enjoys making others happy, Kane’s ability to create positive impressions could work in his favor.

With a mix of different personalities, their zodiac signs might offer insight into the dynamics in Love Island Australia's villa.

Fans can stream every episode of Love Island Australia Season 6 on 9Now, and catch the latest updates as these singles navigate love under the Mallorca sun.

