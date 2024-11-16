“Very emotional”—Love Island Australia star Xanthe opens up about her relationship with Zane

Love Island Australia season 6 premiered exclusively on 9Now on October 28, 2024. This show introduced viewers to single contestants who were looking for a romantic connection in the villa. The cast members lived together to explore emotional bonds. During the recoupling ceremony, the couples' loyalty towards one another was put to test as new bombshells arrived.

In episode 12 that aired on November 14, Xanthe from New South Wales exited from the villa. After Kayla chose Xanthe's partner, Zane, to couple up and Mercedes picked Sophie, Xanthe was only the single contestant remaining. Hence, her time on the show ended. During her exit interview the same day, the 21-year-old contestant shared that it was a "very emotional" experience. She said:

"I wouldn't go back and undo any of it but he also caused some tears, but it is very emotional in there."

Love Island Australia season 6 synopsis mentioned the show's format, briefly highlighting the challenges each couple had to face in order to receive the winning title as well as the final grand prize:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

Xanthe reflects on her time on Love Island Australia

During her exit interview, Love Island Australia star Xanthe told 9Now she was glad to experience friendships and heartbreak on the show. Xanthe mentioned that there were a lot of fun moments the cast had together and that she couldn't "pinpoint" one to label it as the best one.

While reflecting on her relationship with Zane, Xanthe agreed that he was the partner she was looking for who made her really happy. Despite feeling upset about her elimination, Xanthe elaborated on her feelings and said:

"I felt happy, I felt sad, I felt annoyed﻿, I felt a little bit mad for a little bit. I had a good time with Zane in the Villa. He did make me really happy, he made me laugh, he was what I was looking for."

When asked which couples might make it to the finale, the Love Island Australia cast member shared that it was too early to come to that conclusion. However, she ended up guessing two couples, Hannah and Nico alongside Em and Taylor. She said that they had the potential to stay with each other till the very end.

Xanthe continued:

"I don't know what couples would make it, it's quite early I guess, but I think Em and Taylor would stay together, I think Nico and Hannah will stay together."

Talking about her friendship with Hannah, Xanthe mentioned that she got close to her fellow cast member during her time in the villa. She added:

"Well, I had a really good moment with all the girls but Hannah since day one. We kind of did click to each other the second I saw her and she saw me. We kind of mutually formed a little best-friend friendship.

New episodes of Love Island Australia air every week from Monday to Thursday at 6 PM AEDT exclusively on 9Now. To stay updated with episode teasers, sneak peeks, and exclusive glimpses, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account.

