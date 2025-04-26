“Our son Trevor works for Elon”- Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary shares why he loves Elon Musk on Faena Rose Rumble

The guest this time on Faena Rose Rumble was the Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary himself. He faced off against Anthony Scaramucci in an episode that came out on April 25. A live audience member asked them if they sided with Sam Altman or Elon Musk.

While The Mooch leaned more towards Sam's side, Mr. Wonderful sided with Elon, saying:

"Our son Trevor works for Elon at Tesla and so we love Elon obviously and Trevor's done very well there and I have a lot of respect for Elon."

Faena Rose Rumble is a show where 2 guests face off against each other in a boxing ring, dressed as boxers and wearing gloves. The whole setup, the boxing ring, the live audience, etc, is made to look like a real boxing match. However, the contenders don't physically fight with one another. They just use their words.

Kevin and Anthony exchanged differing views throughout the match. The Shark Tank judge overpowered the latter with his answers, which led to his big win.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary had to say about Elon Musk on Faena Rose Rumble

The member from the live audience stood up to ask the two of them a question. She introduced herself as Andrea Freeman and told the Mooch that he touched upon a particularly interesting subject: Sam Altman versus Elon Musk. Specifying the question, she asked them if they were team Sam or team Elon.

After revealing that his son worked for Elon and had done very well there, the Shark Tank judge said that he had also worked for Steve Jobs. According to Kevin, the late tech genius was "80% signal and 10% noise." He explained that this meant that he was a "very focused" person, but he wasn't easy to work with.

"Very unpopular, very nasty guy. But he really got it," he added.

Comparing him to Elon, the Shark Tank investor said that he had no noise and was "a 100% signal." He said the Tesla founder wasted zero time during his day because he couldn't afford to, but that also got him into trouble in many different ways. He further stated that Elon would walk away mid-conversation with someone if he realized he was wasting his time.

Elon, according to Kevin, was unlike any man who had ever existed. Kevin said that to know him one just had to look at what he had achieved. Kevin also expressed gratitude for Elon's involvement with Doge, as he believed it would save him a significant amount of money.

Anthony Scaramucci's say on the topic

For the same question, Anthony said that he was team Elon on many things. While he didn't necessarily agree with all the process behind Doge, he believed Elon was the right person to do it.

"We live in a democracy so I would like a few more systems in place to check what he's doing," the Mooch added.

Having said that, he also added that he supported SpaceX because he was an investor in it. However, he acknowledged Sam had his own advantages. He added that if a security analyst reviews Sam's business, they would likely find a strong moat around it. He said for these reasons, the authorities would align with Elon on on Chat GPT.

