Perfect Match finale: Who won the last compatibility challenge of season 2?

Perfect Match Season 2 finale aired on Friday, June 21, 2022. The latest batch started with a lot of uncertainty and mixed signals, but towards the end, the contestants became clear about themselves and their partners.

Chris and Tolu seized the last compatibility challenge earning themselves a romantic date and a trip to the boardroom.

In the last compatibility challenge of The Perfect Match Season 2, couples were given the task of answering questions about their partners. with each correct answer, they were rewarded with a plank to build a bridge.

Tolu and Chris, Alara, and Stevan from Perfect Match Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@toluekundare,alarataneri) Enter caption Enter caption

As the bridge was finished, the couple who crossed it first became the eventual winners of the challenge.

Trending

Perfect match season 2 finale and who won it

Fans were excited to see who among the remaining couples would make it through the finale of the show.

By the end of the last episode, five couples remained standing, believing they had the most genuine connection and undeniable chemistry worthy of winning the title of a Perfect Match.

The five couples were:

Alara and Stevan Chris and Tolu Elys and Bryton Christine and Nigel Kaz and Micah

At the beginning of the finale of Perfect Match, Jessica decided to split with Harry because of the turbulence in their relationship after claims made by Melinda about Harry.

Micah and Izzy's alliance was one of convenience and without any genuine emotion. Kaz and Micah's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride all season. However, when Tolu and Chris choose Christine to go on a date with Nigel, Kaz suddenly realizes his feelings for Micah rushing back to her just in time for the final vote. That also paved the way for Christine and Nigel to match with each other.

Tolú and Chris also set up Jessica and Izzy for a date, but Jessica and Izzy decided to head out early in the morning the next day before the voting started due to Jessica's feelings for Harry.

Perfect Match Season 2 finale(Image via Youtube/Netflix) Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption

Finally, Christine and Nigel, who were only together for a mere 24 hours, emerged as the eventual winners in the second season of Perfect Match.

What unfolded between the Perfect Match's Christine and Nigel in the Season two finale

Christine and Nigel's last outing in the grand finale of the Perfect Match was a familiar activity for many Bachelor Nation enthusiasts. They smeared paint on each other and rolled over a massive canvas. Nigel admitted feeling nervous before the date, unsure of what surprises lay ahead.

The Perfect Match star Christine Obanor decided to share her dating history after finishing the activity. She revealed that she has been single for a decade and is now eager to find someone.

Despite their brief time together, she believes Nigel is the one. Nigel expresses his desire to keep their bond strong after the show wraps up. In his confessional, he admits to seeing a future with Christine beyond the villa.

Christine talks about their strong connection while discussing their relationship with the other couples and the eliminated contestants. She mentioned her curiosity about Nigel since they first met in New York.

Christine and Nigel from Perfect Match Season 2 finale (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Nigel expressed that their bond felt like forever. Kaz interjected, suggesting that Christine and Nigel may not be a perfect match due to Nigel not being an "alpha." However, Nigel countered that by explaining that he demonstrates his "alpha" qualities through acts of kindness and humility.