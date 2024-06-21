Perfect Match season 2 — How is the winner picked?

With the Perfect Match season 2 finale episode around the corner, fans have been wondering how the winner will be decided. People who watched season 1 of the show are familiar with the voting system the show follows to come to the final decision.

They let all the existing couples and all the past contestants of the season vote for whoever they think is the most compatible couple of them all. The pair to win the highest number of votes is declared the winner of the season.

The Perfect Match season 2 finale is to see six couples fighting for the title after they survived the nine tough episodes. The couples are, Elys and Bryton, Chris and Tolú, Stevan and Alara, Harry and Jessica, Micah and Izzy, and Kaz and Christine.

Who will be voting in the Perfect Match season 2 finale?

Apart from the 12 contestants coupled up with each other, 10 who remained single will also get a say in deciding the season's winner.

The five men in the mix of single contestants are Trevor, Nigel, Justin, Jake, and Dom. The five women who were unlucky in finding their Perfect Match are Xanthi, Melinda, Holly, Dominique, and Brittan.

All 22 contestants will consider each couple's fights, their loyalty towards each other, how far back they go, and if they can survive the real world. The trailer of the finale episode shows the contestants voting and explaining the reasons for their choice. One out of the six couples will tick all the boxes and take home the title.

What are some of the things that can keep the couples from winning?

No couple is perfect, the same is true for the six couples in the second season. But what are some of the things that can prevent them from winning?

As for Elys and Bryton, the fact that they only coupled up in the last episode 9, could affect the number of votes they garner because their relationship didn't go through tests like some of the others did.

The same holds true for Micah and Izzy, and Kaz and Christine. They too paired up in episode 9 so not much is known about their compatibility, which might become the reason for them getting lesser votes than the others.

No one knows the truth behind Melinda's accusation of Harry kissing her. But the fact that he carried her across the gravelly path in episode 9, and the fact that he flirted with her are both known to be true. While considering their loyalty, the contestants might take this into account and not vote for them.

As for Chris and Tolú, there haven't been many bumps in their journey. After they coupled up in episode 5, they were never sent on blind dates with other people. This means their bond was never tested.

The last episode saw Xanthi accusing Chris of telling her he didn't get to explore much of the show because he was with Tolú. This comment of his can run him into hot waters on the finale day.

Stevan and Alara have never fought, nor have they strayed. However, at the start of their relationship in episode 4, Alara told Dom that she liked him, which made Stevan nervous. This can be taken into consideration by the Perfect Match voters.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 drops on Friday, June 21, only on Netflix.