“Plausible to fall in love”— The Bachelor star Grant Ellis reflects on his experience on the show

The Bachelor season 29's main lead, Grant Ellis, is a former basketball player whose journey to find his future wife will be showcased on the ABC show. He left The Bachelorette season 21 heartbroken after elimination, and now fans will witness his love story unfold.

As per his official ABC bio, Grant is an adventurous person who likes karaoke nights and enjoying the "simple pleasures" of life. He is looking for someone who will match his values "of loyalty and humor."

During an interview with Business Insider on January 28, 2025, Grant shared that being on the show made him realize it's "plausible to fall in love" if mutual trust exists between two people.

"My experience on 'The Bachelor' taught me that it's really, really plausible to fall in love on one date if you're open and if the trust is there," he said.

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis shares lessons he learned from being on the ABC dating show

In a conversation with Business Insider, Grant talked about how being on the show helped him learn more about himself. He said he wants to look for his potential future wife in season 29 of the hit reality TV franchise. In his interview, Grant said he challenges himself this season, and his personality "really shows."

"It's a season where I challenge myself and the ladies' personalities, and my personality really shows."

He continued that this experience was "eye-opening" and would help everyone "grow" in the future.

"Honestly, it was an eye-opening season for me. I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about the women, too, and I hope that we all can move forward and just grow."

Viewers might recognize Grant from Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season 21, in which he was one of the prospects. Grant, however, was eliminated from the show before the hometown dates and had expressed his love for Jenn. Now, he has appeared as the main lead of the ABC series, where fans will follow his journey to find love.

Before departing from The Bachelorette, Grant told the cameras during his confessional interview that his elimination was unexpected as he hoped to find a wife.

"I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don't know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight."

In another interview with People Magazine on January 25, 2025, he said he didn't get a chance to showcase his personality on The Bachelorette. On season 29 of the ABC series, Grant could let people get to know him better and could share his story. He said:

“On Jenn's season I didn't really get to show who I was: my personality, my sense of humor and just the way I am on an everyday basis. I think that that'll come across in the season. Hopefully people get to know my story, and hopefully it inspires some people.”

The Bachelor season 29 premiered on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8/7c exclusively on ABC.

