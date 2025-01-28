"Iconic" - Coco Gauff gives shoutout to friend Bailey Taylor Brown on 'The Bachelor' after tuning in for the 1st time

Coco Gauff is enjoying her time off after a grueling Australian Open campaign by catching up on some of her favorite TV shows. On Tuesday, January 28, the American tennis star gave a shoutout to her friend Bailey Taylor Brown for her “iconic” debut on the popular reality TV show ‘The Bachelor’.

Gauff was seeded third at Melbourne and reached the quarterfinals before being ousted by Paula Badosa. Speaking to reporters after her loss, Gauff mentioned that she would take some time off the court to regroup before returning to the Tour.

"I'm going to go home and take a break. I've been playing a lot of tennis basically since the end of last year. So, yeah, take like a week off or something like that and then get back to work and get better," the World No. 3 had said.

Coco Gauff has been doing just that and in her latest post on social media platform X, she gave a shoutout to Brown and wrote:

“Bailey with the F.A.B bob and making him take photos of her is just iconic 💅🏾#TheBachelor”

Gauff also posted Brown on her Instagram stories, first sharing a post that announced Brown’s participation in ‘The Bachelor’ and later shared a snippet of an episode with the caption:

“@baileytaylorbrown with the FAB 🤣”

Coco Gauff has been a long-time fan of Bailey Taylor Brown

This was Gauff’s first time watching the reality TV Show. The 20-year-old had taken to social media earlier to extend her support to Brown, a social media manager, and said she would tune into the show for the first time to see her friend on air.

Coco Gauff, who had earlier said Brown was her friend’s elder sister, has been a long-time fan of her content. She even made a TikTok video in 2023 praising Brown.

"If you guys don’t know who Bailey is, you should go follow her because she’s literally my Alix Earle. I love her content. She’s my friend’s big sister and I love her," Gauff had posted.

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff made a strong start to the 2025 season when she led the USA to the gold medal at the United Cup. She remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and earned a facile win against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek to begin the season.

Gauff carried the momentum into the Australian Open and dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals, where Badosa defeated her.

