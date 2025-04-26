Polyfamily: Release date, cast, and more explored

Polyfamily, the upcoming reality series on TLC, follows four people as they navigate life as a "closed polyamorous quad." In their distinct and unconventional family structure, two married couples manage to live together and co-parent as a closed quad.

Ad

This group, changing the definition of family life, has four kids now and another on the way. Polyfamily, which is set to premiere on TLC on Tuesday, April 29, at 10 pm ET, is an intriguing, emotional, and unpredictable look at love, devotion, and the intricacies of contemporary family life.

A glimpse of the family dynamics in the new Polyfamily trailer by TLC

Ad

Trending

TLC's Polyfamily explores polyamory and unconventional family arrangements in great detail. The show centers on two married couples who have decided to live together as a closed quad: Sean and Taya, and Alysia and Tyler.

While Sean is seeing Tyler's wife, Alysia, Tyler is also seeing Sean's wife, Taya, despite their marital status, thus forming a quad with two married couples.

They have established their own distinct family dynamic, with four children and one more on the way. Talking about the same, Alysia says in the trailer:

Ad

"We never set out to live our lives like this, but we realized we could love more than one person and make our own rules as to what we want our family to look like."

After 11 years of marriage, Alysia and Tyler already had a son and a daughter before getting in a quad. They, however, have welcomed two additional children and have another baby on the way since joining forces with Sean and Taya, as Alysia gave birth to her third child after joining the quartet.

Ad

Left to Right: Sean, Alysia, Taya, and Tyler (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

After six years of marriage to Sean, Taya gave birth to her first child after joining the quad. The group has deliberately chosen not to identify the father in order to avoid jealousy and uphold their commitment as equal parents, which they find is much easier in theory than in practice.

Ad

Polyfamily will explore the family's dynamics; in addition to the complex parental issues, dating each other's partners presents its own set of emotional challenges. Taya and Alysia, non-romantic partners, must deal with their fears and the inevitable jealousy that comes with this unique connection.

Simultaneously, non-romantic partners Tyler and Sean frequently argue over their divergent parenting styles. However, with the new baby on the way, the quad has to get on the same page as soon as possible. When asked about the father of the two younger kids, Taya says:

Ad

"Since the guys switch rooms every night, we don't know who the fathers of the younger boys are. I can assure you, it is one of two people."

Meanwhile, despite Tyler's warning that "finding out could cause a lot of hurt" in the family, the trailer hints at the findings of a parental DNA test.

The family on an outing together (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

In the trailer, Sean describes the men's connection as completely situational, while there is apparent tension between the two. Sean tells the cameras,

Ad

"We have mutual partners, we live together, and we parent together. But if we weren't in this situation, we probably wouldn't be friends."

Watch the quad navigate their feelings and lives with each other, as Polyfamily premieres on TLC on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More