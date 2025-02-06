"Probably Grace and Luca"— Love Island: All Stars' Olivia Hawkins opens up about who could win the show

Love Island: All Stars' Olivia Hawkins recently shared her thoughts on who could potentially win the show. While Hawkins doesn't think that any of the current couples would last after the show she believes that Grace and Luca have the chance to win the season.

Olivia Hawkins was partnered up with Marcel Somerville when she was dumped from the villa during the January 22 episode after being voted as the least compatible couple by the public.

In an interview with People, published on February 5, Olivia was asked who she thought could win the show based on their current connection. She responded that she believed Grace and Luca had the better chance noting that they had "most stable" connections out of all the couples.

"Probably Grace and Luca are looking the most stable," she said.

Love Island: All Stars' Olivia Hawkins doesn't think that any of the couples would last after the show

During an interview, Olivia Hawkins stated that Grace and Luca could win Love Island: All Stars Season 2. However, she also expressed doubt about any of the couples lasting long after the season ends.

"In terms of anyone lasting long term, I don't see it for anyone, if I'm completely honest. If we're talking marriage and babies — no," she said.

After mentioning that none of the Love Island: All Stars couples would end up getting married or having kids, she noted that she couldn't even see them becoming boyfriend and girlfriend either. While she added that by this time on the show, participants often end up in a strong couple, she doesn't feel the same about the current season.

However, if she had to pick one couple with the potential to continue their connection after the season, she would choose Luca and Grace, noting that they made sense together "age-wise."

As for Curtis and Ekin-Su, Olivia noted that while they have a good connection in the villa, they would find it had to align their lifestyles outside the reality show boundaries.

"In there, it's like a nice fantasy, but when you come out and you try and align your lifestyles, I don't know if theirs would work," she said about Curtis and Ekin-Su.

Further in the interview, Olivia chimed in on the vibe amounts the Love Island: All-Stars contestants, comparing it with the original contestants that enter the main show. She pointed out that the vibe All-Stars villa was a bit different since most of the participants already knew each other. However, she added that she hadn't met most of its season 2' original lineup, so it turned out to be a "nice" experience for her.

Olivia further explained that it's hard for the Islanders to return to the villa as most people have already watched their seasons, and they unknowingly prejudge them. Moreover, she noted that the fans have heard every rumor about every contestant going into the villa so it changes the playing field for the Islanders in their second run.

"But it's hard because people have watched your season. You know they're probably prejudging you even though they're trying not to. And everyone's heard rumors about everyone, so it's a completely different ball game," she said.

The Love Island: All Stars participant further added that when a contestant enters the show for the first time, they are "naive" and aren't aware of what to expect. In contrast, when an Islander enters the show for the second time, they are aware of the "game", where the cameras are placed, and what they have to demand attention.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX

