“Pure suicide”: Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary claims cane sugar is “poison”

While Shark Tank season 16 is ongoing, its stars, including Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, often appear on interviews and podcasts to share their opinions on many topics, ranging from politics, finance, and business.

Ad

Kevin O'Leary frequently shares his opinions on a wide range of topics in his media appearances. In an interview published on his official Instagram page on April 16, 2025, he spoke on health. O'Leary shared that he went grocery shopping and knew the prices of everyday commodities. He stated that while shopping for his dailies, he liked staying away from sugar.

"I don't buy any products with cane sugar in them. That's just pure suicide. That is absolute poison," he said.

Ad

Trending

This is not the first time Kevin has spoken about health. In a few other interviews published only a few days ago, Kevin stressed the importance of investing in oneself by caring for oneself. Eating healthy food and exercising were some of the other things he emphasized.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about his grocery shopping sprees

In the interview, the interviewer asked if Kevin was involved in the grocery shopping for his family. Kevin said he went grocery shopping for his family probably twice a week. He stated that he went to it wherever he was; if he was in Miami, he would go to the local grocery store.

Ad

Ad

He also revealed what he bought, saying:

"I walk in there and buy usually salad stuff, because I'm a chef, so I make a lot of food."

He shared that he did grocery shopping two ways. He used Instacart, which would deliver his groceries to him where he lived in Miami. And he would also take a walk, go to the grocery store and buy stuff himself. He added that he knew what the prices were and that he lived in the real world.

Ad

He further stated that he didn't buy any products with cane sugar in them because to him it was poison. He also said that they had "way too much sugar" in the North American diet, so he would always check the packaging to see what was inside a product, especially sugar.

"The average loaf of white bread in America has got at least four teaspoons of sugar in it."

Ad

The Shark Tank investor said that if one tried eating white bread without the sugar in it, it would taste "disgusting." He then said that there were many other products with sugar in it and he avoided them for health reasons. Giving another example of a day-to-day product that had sugar, Kevin said, tomato sauce also had sugar and shared that he avoided that too.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about investing in oneself

Ad

Talking about caring for oneself, the Shark Tank investor asked people to invest in themselves. He shared his health routine saying he rode his bike in Miami, for 12 miles, everyday, followed by weight training.

Ad

He advised viewers to also be mindful about their eating habits. He said watchful eating was necessary for longevity and physical fitness. He urged people to avoid things that would harm their bodies, including alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary's life, fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @kevinolearytv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More