Ready To Love season 10 episode 4 recap - Contestants get to know one another while guys discuss the elimination

Ready To Love season 10 episode 4, Poly Pool Party, premiered on OWN on February 28, 2025. In the episode, Nephew Tommy encouraged the male contestants to let the female contestants see a personal side of them. This advice prompted a lot of contestants to join in to open up and share about their personal lives.

Tommy later gathered all the guys and asked them with whom they had established the most connection. As the guys shared their connection, Tommy told them to unanimously decide which female contestant they wanted to eliminate from the show and then inform them on a date that they were "not ready to love."

In the end, while some ladies were saved, one contestant was eliminated as the guys felt she wasn't opening up about her life.

What happened on Ready To Love season 10 episode 4?

Contestants open up to one another

Ready to Love season 10 episode 4 began with the contestants pairing up or forming small groups to share their personal stories and get to know their fellow cast members better.

Calil Clark met Deona Green and opened up about his childhood, sharing a story about how his schools used to discipline him and his fellow students. Their conversation was fruitful as they shared in their separate confessional that it was helping them connect on a deeper level and grow interest in one another.

Later in the episode, RacQuel Colòn, Takesha "Tae" Hedgman, Husieen Edmonds, and Cameron Palmer gathered to share their "life-defining moments." Takesha went first, expressing how graduating and achieving her goals and dreams as an African American woman was a life-changing and meaningful experience for her.

RacQuel went next and opened up about her 20s when she had lost her job and had to sell drugs to get by. This moment made her realize what she didn't want in her life and how she needed to be grateful for what she had.

Meanwhile, Cameron opened up about a challenging time in his life when he was battling depression, struggling financially, and relying on food stamps to get by. He shared that his niece constantly came to mind, inspiring him to turn his life around for her.

The guys gather to discuss eliminations

In this episode, Nephew Tommy asked the male contestants to "dig deep" and open their home and world to potential suitors. He later gathered the guys to share if they established a meaningful connection with any of the female contestants.

Naeem Turner went first and shared that he formed a good connection with Kiara. He noted that she was aware of herself and that having a kid showed him how resilient she was. Meanwhile, Calil said he got a little closer to Deona, adding that there was a physical attraction between them, and he found her strong.

The number one for the rest of the guys were:

John "Jay" Jones - Nicole "Coley" Ferguson

Husieen Edmonds - Takesha "Tae" Hedgman

Francisco Santiago - Takesha "Tae" Hedgman

Cameron Palmer - Rosalee "Rose" Anderson

Fritz Andre - Shanice Jenkins

Edward ‘Eddie’ Callender - Angla "Angie" Walls

After learning about their brewing connection, Tommy asked the guys to name the ladies they wanted to eliminate from the show. After hearing some names, he asked them to mutually decide who they wanted to eliminate, and each take one female contestant on the date and tell them if they were "Ready To Love."

One female contestant gets saved while the other gets eliminated

At the end of Love season 10 episode 4, Cameron sat down with Sahara and informed her that many of the guys thought she gave off "homie vibes." While he noted that it was one of her good qualities, it also counted as one of her bad qualities, as it restricted her from letting her guard down and showing her vulnerable side.

Despite the challenges the Ready to Love men had with Sahara, Cameron expressed that they still wanted her to stay on the show, open up to them, and fully embrace the experience.

Meanwhile, Calil went on a date with Keyshia "Tru" Jones and informed her that the guys felt she was secretive about her life and wasn't answering a lot of questions, including one about her age. So, he told her that the guys had decided she wasn't ready to love and was eliminated.

Ready To Love season 10 episodes premiere every Friday on OWN.

