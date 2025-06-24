"Reminds me a lot of my mother" — Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner calls Jackie a reflection of her "toxic" mom

During a conversation in Basketball Wives season 12 episode 7, Brittany Renner openly compared fellow cast member Jackie Christie to her mother. Brittany mentioned her unresolved feelings toward her mother, which she discussed with Jennifer Williams in a separate one-on-one conversation.

“Jackie reminds me a lot of my mother. I recognize this demon because we're going to call it what it is," she said.

Her comments came after a series of arguments in the previous episode involving Jackie, her daughter Chantel, and Brittany, which began during Evelyn's birthday dinner and escalated in subsequent interactions.

Basketball Wives' Brittany Renner connects the fallout with Jackie to unresolved issues with her mother

Brittany discusses her mother during a meeting with Jennifer

In Basketball Wives episode 7, Jennifer Williams initiated a one-on-one meeting with Brittany to better understand her and acknowledge her past revelations in Las Vegas. In her confessional, Jennifer explained,

“I wanted to meet up with Brittany because I feel like in Vegas she shared some things about her mom… So I definitely want to get to know her a little better.”

During the conversation, Jennifer brought up the recent conflict between Jackie and Brittany, referring to the events in Vegas as chaotic. She emphasized being moved by Brittany opening up about her mother and expressed hope that the situation could be "figured out." In response, Brittany described her mother as "toxic" and noted the difference in their relationships. Brittany said,

“It is different when you have a toxic mother...It sounds like you had a very loving, nurturing mother, and my mom is none of those things… For me, it’s just kind of like where it’s at.”

Jennifer asked if there was anything Jackie had done that Brittany considered irreparable. She responded, “Well, I would never cosign a deadbeat mother. Jackie reminds me a lot of my mother.”

Conflict between Jackie and Brittany escalates

Tension between Jackie and Brittany began during Evelyn’s birthday dinner in Basketball Wives episode 6. The conflict starts when Brandi tells Chantel to stay in a “child’s place,” prompting both Jackie and Brittany to defend Chantel. However, the situation shifts when Jackie later questions Brittany’s intentions.

In a group conversation, Jackie acknowledges Brittany's support for Chantel but questions if there’s unresolved tension, telling her she talks a lot and should speak openly. Brittany says she respects Jackie but is confused by her tone.

The exchange escalated when Jackie asked how many drinks Brittany had "under your hijab." In response, Brittany pointed out that Jackie tried to jump over a couch to confront someone, defending her daughter.

As tensions rose, Brittany said she wasn’t afraid of Jackie, who moved toward her before Ty and security stepped in. In her Basketball Wives confessional, Brittany questioned giving "grace" to someone who disrespected her after she stood up for Jackie’s daughter.

Jennifer sees the emotional root of Brittany’s anger

After their conversation, Jennifer reflected on Brittany’s emotions in her Basketball Wives confessional.

“I feel like Brittany is probably very hurt about everything that’s going on with her mother. And so I think she’s just angry that Chantel is dealing with this with Jackie.”

Jennifer positioned herself as someone who wants to help bridge gaps in the group, describing herself as a "peacemaker" and expressing her intention to move the situation forward. Meanwhile, Brittany clarified her stance toward Jackie, saying,

“This lady tried to hop a couch to get to someone who was defending their daughter. I've seen quite frankly enough, we're done talking her and I, we're done talking.”

Catch Basketball Wives on VH1 every Monday at 8 PM ET.

