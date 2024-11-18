"Replace dad"— Sister Wives star Ysabel voices concerns about David taking Kody's place in her life

The November 17, 2024, episode of Sister Wives season 19 brought emotional depth as Ysabel Brown confronted her mother, Christine, about her relationship with David Woolley. Amid Christine’s engagement to David, Ysabel expressed concerns that he might replace her father, Kody Brown, in her life. Addressing her mother, Ysabel asked,

"You won't try to replace dad, right? For us?"

Christine assured her by saying that David could be whatever Ysabel needed him to be. She shared,

"No one's going to replace your dad. No one. If you need a dad figure or a father figure or someone like that...he'll be whatever you need."

Christine's response aimed to comfort her daughter, but Ysabel’s confessional revealed a deeper worry, about the chances of having a close relationship with her dad, Kody. This pivotal moment highlighted the emotional challenges faced by the Brown family as they navigate shifting family dynamics following Kody’s separation from three of his wives.

Sister Wives: Ysabel’s concerns and Christine's reassurances

In the episode of Sister Wives, Christine visits Ysabel to share her excitement about David’s proposal. However, the conversation turned introspective when Ysabel voiced her fears about David’s presence altering her bond with Kody.

Ysabel questioned if David was trying to replace Kody, to which Christine firmly responded that her children’s relationship with their father was irreplaceable. Christine explained,

"David coming in all that it does is someone else to love. Bud replacing dad... no."

Ysabel in her confessional shared her concerns regarding David and expressed that she feared that her relationship with her dad might be affected by David. She shared,

"I'm worried that my relationship with my father will be desolated or like will not exist anymore because David will. Actually, I don't mean to like say that he would be that kind of person because he would only ever come into any situation with like everybody else in mind and only with respect for everybody else as well."

Ysabel acknowledged David's nurturing nature, noting his attentive parenting to his own children, but lamented her yearning for a closer relationship with Kody.

“I would love to have a relationship that is as amazing with my own father,” she confessed.

Christine, in her confessional, admitted that her daughter wanted a father figure in her life, but wanted it to be her own father instead of David.

Despite her reservations, Ysabel agreed that David would make a great stepdad, expressing appreciation for his respectful approach to family dynamics. She clarified that her concerns were rooted in the natural consequences of Christine’s remarriage, rather than any fault of David’s.

David’s proposal to Christine

The emotional conversation between Ysabel and Christine was followed by a celebratory milestone: David’s proposal. Christine reflected on her new relationship, stating in her confessional,

“I feel calmer since I met David. There’s a steadying peace inside of me that wasn’t there before.”

David proposed to Christine in April 2023 during a romantic getaway in Moab, Utah. Against the backdrop of red rocks and clear skies, he surprised her with a heartfelt gesture.

Christine described the moment as “perfect,” appreciating his thoughtfulness and love. She later admitted she had never felt this deeply in love before, confessing,

“I never loved Kody as much as I love David.”

Meri and Kody’s nostalgic farewell

While Christine celebrated a new chapter, Kody faced an emotional goodbye to his first wife, Meri in Sister Wives. After over 30 years together, Meri prepared to move to Utah, marking the end of their spiritual union.

In this episode of Sister Wives, Meri humorously asked Kody to help with her move, calling it her "severance package." Kody agreed but confessed to having mixed emotions, describing the experience as both necessary and bittersweet.

In her confessional, Meri questioned Kody's sudden interest in her well-being, reflecting on their strained relationship she shared,

“For the past decade, he’s done everything to push me away.”

Meanwhile, Kody admitted he no longer felt comfortable sharing his emotions with Meri, highlighting the lingering pain of their separation.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on Sundays on TLC, continuing to capture the emotional highs and lows of the Brown family’s journey.

