  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "Responsibilities were based on gender" - Back to the Frontier's Jason Hanna reflects on living as a two-dad family in a 19th-century community

"Responsibilities were based on gender" - Back to the Frontier's Jason Hanna reflects on living as a two-dad family in a 19th-century community

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 10, 2025 16:50 GMT
Hanna-Riggs family on Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@joer1ggs)
Hanna-Riggs family on Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@joer1ggs)

In a July 9, 2025, interview with SciFi Vision, Jason Hanna discussed living as a two-dad family while participating in the reality series Back to the Frontier. He described the division of labor in the 1880s, stating,

Ad
"And to piggyback off of that like back in the 1880s like the roles of responsibilities were based on gender."

Back to the Frontier focuses on the family adapting to a 19th-century setting where men performed outdoor physical labor and women managed domestic tasks. The couple shared that their family structure provided a different perspective on the gender-based roles typical of the time.

Jason and Joe reflect on gender-based responsibilities in a 19th-century setting on Back to the Frontier

Gender-based responsibilities in the 1880s

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Joe Riggs and Jason Hannah from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@joer1ggs)
Joe Riggs and Jason Hannah from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@joer1ggs)

Jason Hanna explained that in the 1880s, the man was responsible for the "physical hard work" such as sowing the fields, while the woman stayed home to take care of the garden and household duties.

Ad

Carrying water was one example of a task assigned to women, which Hanna described as physically demanding, noting that the "40 lb buckets of water" weigh a lot. He added that taking on traditionally female roles involved physical tasks that he could complete faster due to his strength:

"I felt like when I took on the female role, maybe I had a little bit more physical strength to do some things that maybe it would have taken the female gender a little longer."
Ad

Riggs, Jason’s partner, confirmed their preparedness for the physical demands, noting that they "work out," which contributed to their ability to handle the physical tasks.

Children’s roles and work ethic

Ad

Jason described challenges with their 10-year-old children adapting to frontier tasks. He noted that since their boys were the youngest at 10 years old, this caused some challenges because they were "physically" unable to do some of the labor required. Over time, the children assumed specific responsibilities, especially with the barnyard animals. Hanna said,

"Once we got the barnyard animals, um, that was those were their responsibility. And so every morning and every evening, they would go out and they would tend to the animals and they would do what they had to do."
Ad

The Back to the Frontier star also added that the children performed these tasks without needing reminders.

Joe discussed the learning process, explaining that much of it involved "learning together" because they initially had no experience, so the whole family adapted by figuring things out collectively.

Adaptation to frontier life

Ad

Jason Hanna described the transition as difficult, particularly for the children, explaining that the first several days on the frontier were "extremely challenging."

"You’re taking 10-year-olds out of their modern-day life of devices and technology and pools and friends, and you’re forcing them to go pick out stuff from a garden that they have no idea what it is," he shared.
Ad

As time passed, the family settled into a "new routine," allowing the children to take on regular chores and specific tasks on Back to the Frontier.

Riggs also noted the importance of developing new skills, explaining that they all learned together, which helped the children realize they could "figure things out" on their own just as the adults did. He emphasized that learning how to learn was an important lesson.

Catch and stream Back to the Frontier season 1 anytime on HBO Max.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications