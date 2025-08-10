"Responsibilities were based on gender" - Back to the Frontier's Jason Hanna reflects on living as a two-dad family in a 19th-century community

In a July 9, 2025, interview with SciFi Vision, Jason Hanna discussed living as a two-dad family while participating in the reality series Back to the Frontier. He described the division of labor in the 1880s, stating, &quot;And to piggyback off of that like back in the 1880s like the roles of responsibilities were based on gender.&quot; Back to the Frontier focuses on the family adapting to a 19th-century setting where men performed outdoor physical labor and women managed domestic tasks. The couple shared that their family structure provided a different perspective on the gender-based roles typical of the time.Jason and Joe reflect on gender-based responsibilities in a 19th-century setting on Back to the FrontierGender-based responsibilities in the 1880sJoe Riggs and Jason Hannah from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@joer1ggs)Jason Hanna explained that in the 1880s, the man was responsible for the &quot;physical hard work&quot; such as sowing the fields, while the woman stayed home to take care of the garden and household duties.Carrying water was one example of a task assigned to women, which Hanna described as physically demanding, noting that the &quot;40 lb buckets of water&quot; weigh a lot. He added that taking on traditionally female roles involved physical tasks that he could complete faster due to his strength: &quot;I felt like when I took on the female role, maybe I had a little bit more physical strength to do some things that maybe it would have taken the female gender a little longer.&quot;Riggs, Jason’s partner, confirmed their preparedness for the physical demands, noting that they &quot;work out,&quot; which contributed to their ability to handle the physical tasks.Children’s roles and work ethicMagnolia Network @magnolianetworkLINKNot a single phone in sight. Just three families living in the moment. The season premiere of #BackToTheFrontier is streaming now on @HBOMax and #MagnoliaNetwork.Jason described challenges with their 10-year-old children adapting to frontier tasks. He noted that since their boys were the youngest at 10 years old, this caused some challenges because they were &quot;physically&quot; unable to do some of the labor required. Over time, the children assumed specific responsibilities, especially with the barnyard animals. Hanna said, &quot;Once we got the barnyard animals, um, that was those were their responsibility. And so every morning and every evening, they would go out and they would tend to the animals and they would do what they had to do.&quot; The Back to the Frontier star also added that the children performed these tasks without needing reminders. Joe discussed the learning process, explaining that much of it involved &quot;learning together&quot; because they initially had no experience, so the whole family adapted by figuring things out collectively.Adaptation to frontier life View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason Hanna described the transition as difficult, particularly for the children, explaining that the first several days on the frontier were &quot;extremely challenging.&quot;&quot;You’re taking 10-year-olds out of their modern-day life of devices and technology and pools and friends, and you’re forcing them to go pick out stuff from a garden that they have no idea what it is,&quot; he shared.As time passed, the family settled into a &quot;new routine,&quot; allowing the children to take on regular chores and specific tasks on Back to the Frontier. Riggs also noted the importance of developing new skills, explaining that they all learned together, which helped the children realize they could &quot;figure things out&quot; on their own just as the adults did. He emphasized that learning how to learn was an important lesson.Catch and stream Back to the Frontier season 1 anytime on HBO Max.