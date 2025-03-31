Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 1 recap: Judges scout new rappers with the help of Willie Peyote, Sick Luke, and Luche

Rhythm + Flow Italy is a spinoff of an American music reality TV series. The original series premiered on October 9, 2019. Kid Lost won the first season of the Italian version, impressing judges Geolier, Fabri Fibra, and Rose Villain.

For the latest Rhythm + Flow Italy season, all three judges returned as they traveled across the country to find new rap talent. In the first episode, they were joined by Willie Peyote, Sick Luke, and Luche. Aspiring rappers performed in front of a live audience of 500 people, hoping to impress the judges.

What happened in Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 1?

The premiere episode of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 kicked off with the three judges, Fabri Fibra, Goelier, and Rose Villain getting together before the auditions. Rose Villain had decided on a Japanese theme for their lunch.

The trio talked about the previous season and the audience's perception, which would help them do better this season.

"This time around I'm looking for rappers who can create their own path. I'm looking for artists who get out on stage to say something," said Fabri Fibra.

Fabri Fibra took the help of Willie Peyote in Turin and its culture of freestyling in the city. Willie introduced Kiki, Cuta, and True Skill to Fabri Fibra. They soon performed on stage one by one as Fabri Fibra and Willie looked on.

The competition between them ended when Fabri Fibra eliminated True Skill and asked the remaining two to compete in a rap battle.

Rose Villain took a different approach and traveled to London, where she met up with Sick Luke. The Rhythm + Flow Italy judge mentioned that she sought the help of Sick Luke because he didn't limit himself to the Italian scene.

Highlighting his reach, Sick Luke also stated that he knew artists from diverse backgrounds, which could help in the search for the next Italian rap star.

He introduced Lina Simons and El3ven, both of whom moved from Italy to London at a young age. Unlike Fabri Fibra though, Rose Villain asked the rappers to perform for her in a private setting.

After their performance, Rose Villain and Sick Luke expressed their confusion as to which rapper to choose to take forward in the competition.

They ultimately chose Lina to advance and gave friendly advice to El3ven for his future in the industry by asking him to take more risks.

"El3ven, I'm sure that you have a crazy story to tell. But you put walls up and kept some of it to yourself," expressed Rhythm + Flow Italy judge Rose Villain.

Later, Luke Sick revealed that he had another artist coming in from Italy. Geolier met up with old friend Luche and traveled through the Ionian Sea in search of the best talents in the south of the country.

Luche introduced two rappers, Kid Carter and Nachelo, to Geolier. Both had to perform in front of Geolier, and as if that pressure wasn't enough, they had to do so on a moving yacht.

They ultimately decided to take Nachelo to the next round of Rhythm + Flow Italy as the judges felt Kid Carter didn't have a clear identity. Coming back to London, Luke Sick introduced Nox to Rose Villain as the third rapper.

After his performance, Rose Villain initially showed hesitation but was convinced that his unique style would work for her.

The first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

