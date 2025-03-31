Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 4 recap: Tensions rise as two teams head to the Cypher for a head-turning battle

Rhythm + Flow Italy premiered on Netflix with its first four episodes on March 31, 2025. Aspiring rappers from different backgrounds were scouted by judges Rose Villain, Fabri Fibra, and Geolier and were given the opportunity to showcase their talent. Episode 4, titled Rap Shows No Mercy, featured the season's first elimination, ending the journey of many participants.

The episode saw one contestant, Amon, secure a pass to the Battles, while ten participants prepared for the Cypher. Those ten who advanced from the auditions were split into two teams of five. The first team was led by Lina, and the second by Vago.

Each team managed to impress the judges, making their deliberation more difficult. While they discussed which artists to send forward, Flykush, Spampy, and Krifal's names emerged as the ones who failed to stand out.

The official synopsis of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 4 reads:

"Tensions rise as the first participants are sent home. The remaining rappers must fight to stand out against their peers in the legendary cypher."

What happened in Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 4?

The Rhythm + Flow Italy episode began where episode 3 ended, showcasing Nox surviving elimination as Rose requested the other panelists to advance him to the next stage of the competition, vowing to take "full responsibility" for their decision.

"Right now, I feel like I'm leaving as a loser. It feels the same as if I'd lost," Nox said in a confessional.

Next on stage for an audition was 22-year-old Amon, whose performance left a lasting impression on the judges. Fabri praised his act, saying he "did something very American" and added that he "crushed it from start to finish." However, he noted that his words were difficult to understand. Regardless, they advanced Amon straight to the Battles, allowing him to skip the Cypher.

18-year-old Ayo Ally came next but failed to wow the panelists. Rose said her verses were "pretty standard" and added that she expected something "much more unique." Consequently, she was eliminated from the show. 19-year-old Fiore Akamono wanted to showcase his "vision and style," however, his efforts fell short and resulted in his elimination.

Jasmin followed suit and failed to secure a spot in Rhythm + Flow Italy. While reviewing her act, Fabri said:

"If you really wanna rap, then you can't just keep on dancing around it. You've got one chance and you've gotta strike while the iron's hot."

Geolier believed she was not "quite ready yet," upsetting her. Although Jasmin was disappointed, she was determined to continue pursuing her passion.

Next came Lina, whose performance earned applause from the Rhythm + Flow Italy judges and live audience. Geolier said she "crushed it," whereas Fabri appreciated her stage presence. However, Fabri criticized her enunciation, saying he could "barely understand" the words in the first verse.

When he started scrutinizing her singing skills, Rose jumped to her defense, saying she sang "amazingly." Ultimately, the panelists sent her through to the Cypher, hoping she could change Fabri's opinion of her.

Leam, who wanted to showcase his "swag" and style on stage, faced criticism from the Rhythm + Flow Italy experts. They believed he was not serious about his art and lacked "intention." Consequently, they sent him packing.

"They don't know English, or they don't know the genre that came out two months ago, in America," Leam reacted to the judges' comments.

The last rapper to step on stage was Nachelo, who wanted to tell his and his mother's story through his verses and also the hardships they faced after his mother's arrest. Rose appreciated Nachelo's "raw" approach. Fabri urged him to enjoy himself, while Geolier said he needed more balance. Regardless, they sent him through, convinced he would "raise the bar" at the Cypher.

The ten participants who advanced to the Cypher were then divided into two teams of five each. Only those who would survive the Cypher would head to the Battles. The judges picked two team leaders and asked the contestants to choose their remaining squad members.

The first team comprised Lina (leader), Nox, Krifal, Flykush, and Spampy. The second Rhythm + Flow Italy team had Vago (leader), Nachelo, Eos, Erness, and JoeJoe. Rose explained that the Cypher would be a team effort, but at the same time an opportunity for individuals to shine through.

During preparations, JoeJoe agreed to rap last, although Eos wanted to do the same. While speaking to the cameras, he confessed he was disappointed when no one picked him as their first choice. He then recalled his childhood memory when he was racially discriminated against and felt he was getting sidelined among the rappers, too.

Meanwhile, Nox worried about impressing the judges, hoping he would not forget the lyrics like he did when rapping about his late father in the auditions.

Each team put their best foot forward, leaving the judges with a difficult decision. However, the names of Krifal, Spampy, and Flykush came up as they discussed the performers who failed to leave a mark. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the judges deliberated which rappers to send to the Battles.

Rhythm + Flow Italy is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

