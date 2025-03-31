Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 3 recap: The competition gets tougher as contestants perform in front of a crowd

Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow Italy was released on March 31 on Netflix, with its first four episodes. These saw the master of the Italian rap scene scouting out new talent, testing them, eliminating some, and bringing the rest and the best to the competition.

Episode 3 was titled Headed for the Battles and saw the selected rappers perform in front of the crowd, on a stage, judged by the best of the Italian rap scene. This was the ultimate test of their talent up until now, and the one to determine their place in the season further.

With Geolier, Fabri Fibra, and Rose Villain on the judging panel, some contestants were sent to the Cypher round, i.e., the next round. A handful of them went straight to the battlegrounds, skipping the Cypher round, while some got eliminated.

What happened on Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2, episode 3?

Helena was the first rapper to step onto the Rhythm + Flow Italy stage, and the crowd cheered for her. Saying she was angry and hungry, Helena said that was all she wanted. Geolier appreciated the fact that she used a Manara reference in her rap song. All three judges loved their performance and advanced her to the final round.

Joe Joe was the next one to go on stage. After his performance, Fibra Fibar said that he screwed up on the breaks despite an otherwise jumpy performance. While the judges took time to discuss if they wanted to take Joe Joe to the battle grounds, the crowd cheered his name.

The judges eventually decided to send him to the Cypher round. Rose stated:

"I hope that tonight your 'mild manner' is a slap in the face, that you kill them with kindness."

Krifal was up next on Rhythm + Flow Italy stage. Geolier liked his confidence, while Rose Villain said that his emotion didn't match his words.

Krifal was also sent to the Cypher challenge. Flykush came up next, and Geolier told him that he could've used his last part in the middle for a more organized feel. Rose told him that he, too, was sent to the Cypher.

Erness was next. Rose Villain thought he was a bit anxious and advised him to use breaks. Fibra asked him to go to the Rhythm + Flow Italy Cypher round. Then came Vago, to whom Fibra said that he had impressed him once again.

He also acknowledged the tough beat Vago chose to rap to. Although it was a tough decision, they eventually decided to send him to Cypher.

Camilway went next. Fibra suggested he improve his dialect and add some new words to expand his vocabulary. Rose Villain said she couldn't take her eyes off him. Geolier told him that he was taken directly to the battle round.

For Eos, Fibra said that it seemed for a few moments that her memory went blank. He added:

"You either forgot certain words or mumbled them."

While Geolier said her Rhythm + Flow Italy performance was intense, he also pointed out that she let her anxiety get the better of her. When the judges contemplated whether they wanted to eliminate her, she asked them to give her one more chance. Geolier complied and sent her to the Cypher.

Then, on the Rhythm + Flow Italy stage came Pitta, who told them that he was a ghostwriter and wanted to have his own identity. Geolier pointed out that he forgot his lines, Pitta acknowledged it and said it was because of his anxiety.

He then asked the judges to give him another chance, although Fibra didn't think he deserved another chance, so he sent him home.

Then came Rione. Geolier told him that he liked his words but asked him to time them in a better way. He was also sent home because, as Fibre said, his anxiety got the better of him. DD came next; she also went home because she forgot her lines and blacked out on stage.

Spampy was up next. Fibra told him that he liked the beats he chose and how he stayed on those beats. Rose Villain said she was confused because he didn't know if he had the potential for future projects, given the fact that his beat was commonly used. Geolier sent him to the Cypher challenge.

After he left, Fibra said:

"He was the only one who was in a total state of anxiety and had fun."

Cuta came in next on Rhythm + Flow Italy stage. Rose Villain told him that he seemed a bit arrogant to her, but she was proven wrong when he started rapping. All three judges praised different facets of the performance and sent him straight to the battles.

Then came Nox, who forgot his words at the very beginning of his performance but then carried on.

Rose said he liked how emotionally sensitive his rap was. The episode ended on a cliffhanger before the judges announced if Nox was eliminated or taken forward.

New episodes of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 come out on April 7 on Netflix.

