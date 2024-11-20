"Battle each other" — Rhythm + Flow judge Ludacris reveals the battle rap draw

The latest episode of Rhythm + Flow season 2, released on November 20, 2024, has set the stage for a showdown among the remaining 14 contestants. In a dramatic announcement in episode 4, Ludacris revealed,

“You will battle each other.”

The much-anticipated battle rap draw tease an intense head-to-head format. The battles are as follows:

LG vs. Jaxs

Sura Ali vs. SeeFour

RHOME vs. Jay Taj

Honie Gold vs. Tia P

Detroit Diamond vs. Dono

Yoshi Vintage vs. Būnduke

DreTL vs. K’alley

As the competition heats up, Ludacris declared,

"Your night does not end here. I don’t care if you are tired or not. There’s no such thing as sleep on Rhythm + Flow. The night has just begun for you."

With a surprise destination awaiting the contestants, the stakes have never been higher.

Rhythm + Flow: Judges and contestants react to the draw

The announcement of the battle draw brought a whirlwind of emotions, from excitement to nerves. Jaxs, paired against LG, exclaimed in frustration, “I knew it. I f***ing knew it.” Meanwhile, LG embraced the challenge, cheering, “Philly, man. We here.”

Sura Ali, matched with SeeFour, accepted the pairing confidently, while others like RHOME and Jay Taj saw it coming, with Ludacris joking, "Not the light-skins!"

The dynamic between Yoshi Vintage and Būnduke added an extra layer of intensity, with Yoshi confidently taunting, “I’mma bring you to my height, my n***a!” Būnduke, maintaining a stoic demeanor, retorted, “We don’t make threats where I am from.”

The judges — DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris — contributed to the announcements in different moods. DJ Khaled emphasized the gravity of the battles, stating,

“At the end, only seven of you all will remain, and the rest of you all will have to go home.”

Latto, adding her humor, reacted to some matchups with mock nerves,

“Sheeshh!!! I am shaking in my boots.”

The lighthearted banter among the judges helped ease the tension. For instance, when Honie Gold was paired with Tia P, Latto quipped, “Bucket hat on bucket hat,” sparking laughter among the contestants and judges.

The night’s big twist

As the contestants grappled with their matchups, Ludacris dropped a bombshell: they would immediately be boarding a bus to the airport for a surprise destination.

“I know it hurts I can’t tell you all exactly where you’re going, but that’s the part of the suspense,” he teased.

Adding to the intrigue, Sura Ali asked, “Is it hot or cold?” eliciting laughter from everyone. The judges emphasized the importance of staying sharp, with Ludacris reminding them,

“This is not what the rap game is about. Your night does not end here.”

What's next on Rhythm + Flow

The battle round promises to test not just the contestants’ lyrical prowess but also their ability to perform under immense pressure. With only seven spots available, the stakes are at an all-time high. The winner of Rhythm + Flow season 2 will take home a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip-hop’s newest star.

Judges DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto bring years of industry expertise to the table, ensuring only the best of the best make it through. Additionally, a special appearance by Eminem in the fifth episode adds a thrilling twist to the competition.

Celebrating the craft of hip-hop

Beyond the competition, Rhythm + Flow stands as a testament to the artistry of hip-hop. Co-executive producer Dionne Harmon highlighted the show’s mission, saying,

“It’s important that hip-hop has its own space in music competition shows too.”

The series not only showcases raw talent but also emphasizes the hard work and dedication it takes to succeed in the industry.

Episodes 1- 4 of Rhythm + Flow are available to stream on Netflix, and the next batch of episodes will be released on Wednesday, November 27.

