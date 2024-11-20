Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4 recap: Dono and Sura talk things out while judges pair contestants for a battle

Rhythm + Flow season 2 premiered on November 20, 2024, in which participating contestants rap in multiple rounds to compete for the $250,000 grand prize. Each cast member will need to impress judges DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris to head to the next round.

In the newly released episode 4, contestants Dono and Sura got into a heated argument but the two eventually reconciled. The argument occurred as Sura wanted to switch her place with Dono and wanted to conclude their team performance in the end. Towards the end of the episode, Sura went to Dono to appreciate her performance and praised the energy she had on stage.

Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4 titled Greatness Is Greatness was released exclusively on Netflix on November 20, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Facing elimination, the aspiring rappers push to deliver flawless freestyles with fire punchlines. One group falls apart, and eight hopefuls go home."

What happened on Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4?

On Rhythm + Flow season 2 episode 4, Sura and Dono got into an argument about their performance sequence. Sura stated she was better than Dono and that she should be the one to wrap up their performance on stage. Dono on the other hand asked Sura why she didn't speak up when the team was deciding the formatting. Tensions grew between them and Dono told the cameras she wasn't going to be bullied by anyone to change her decision.

After their performance, Sura went to Dono and appreciated her performance. She stated that they were "great as a group" and she loved "the energy" Dono had on stage. Sura said:

"I just wanted to tell you that I think that you did real good today. Despite the tension that we had, I feel like we were great as a group. And I like the energy you had on stage."

During her confessional interview, Rhythm + Flow season 2 contestant Dono pointed out that everyone in her team "wrote their best verse." Dono said they were praised by the judges because of the energy they brought to the stage. She continued stating that the respect for each other's artistry and matching each other's energy made their performance worthy of praise. Dono said:

"It's funny 'cause how we started, 'cause how we ended, you wouldn't even know anything happened. I got respect for your artistry, then I'm automatically gonna, not necessarily feel threatened, but like I gotta step it up. Cause you hard too. So I feel like having that energy made everybody write their best verse."

Dono stated that it was motivating and "validating" for each team member to receive appreciation from the judges. She further said:

"For them to say ya'll brought the energy, I feel like that was validating for everybody. That's why there's tension, cause motherf*ckers is dominant."

Towards the end of the episode, the judges selected contestants for the upcoming battle round. They paired each cast member with another one of their competing participants. The Rhythm + Flow judges told the participants that they had a surprise for them which will be revealed in the next episode 5.

Stream episodes 1 to 4 of Rhythm + Flow season 2 exclusively on Netflix. Fans can follow the cast members on their official Instagram accounts.

