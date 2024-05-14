RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

For all the fans of drag queen dramas, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back with season 9. This thrilling new season of the reality show brings back some of the most fan-followed drag queens, all vying for another chance at the crown.

They'll face off in fierce challenges, flaunt their fabulous fashion, and lip sync for their lives to impress the judges. But this time, there's a twist revealed in the trailer for season 9: instead of competing solely for themselves, the queens are raising money for charity.

With $200,000 on the line, they're not just battling for glory but also supporting vital causes such as LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Major takeaways from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 trailer

1) A star-studded lineup

The trailer unveils a star-studded lineup of fan-favorite queens making a comeback for season 9. From Vanessa Vanjie and Shannel to Roxxxy Andrews and Nina West, viewers can expect fierce competition and unforgettable performances from these seasoned veterans.

The show also released the list of celebrity guests who will be joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison on the judges' panel. The list includes Stephanie Hsu, Connie Britton, Keke Palmer, Brothers Osborne, Jeremy Scott, Alec Mapa, Anitta, Colton Haynes, Ruta Lee, and Kristine W.

2) Charitable endeavors in the show

Unlike previous seasons, All Stars Season 9 introduces a groundbreaking twist: contestants will compete not for personal glory but for the charity of their choice. With a generous donation of $200,000 on the line, provided by The Palette Fund, each queen's performance takes on added significance as they strive to support causes close to their hearts, ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to mental health awareness and animal welfare.

3) A structural change in elimination

In a departure from the traditional elimination format, All Stars Season 9 introduces strategic gameplay as the top two queens of the week engage in lip sync battles to secure victory. With the power to choose which bottom queen goes home, alliances will be tested, and tensions will run high as contestants navigate the fierce competition to emerge victorious.

With its unique blend of fierce performances, heartfelt philanthropy, and strategic gameplay, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 promises to be an unforgettable ride for both contestants and viewers alike. The premiere will be on Friday, May 17, 2024, on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Recap of Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been a rollercoaster of emotions and fierce competition. The queens returned to the Werk Room with a hunger for victory, ready to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Throughout the season, fans have witnessed drama, tears, and unforgettable performances on the runway and in the challenges.

From improv challenges to runway presentations, each episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has brought its own set of highs and lows. Queens have been seen to struggle with their confidence, face off in lip sync battles, and form alliances to navigate the competition. With RuPaul offering guidance and wisdom, the queens have pushed themselves to new heights, determined to prove they have what it takes to snatch the crown.

As the competition heats up at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, tensions rise, and alliances are tested, only the strongest will survive. With each elimination, the stakes get higher, and the remaining queens must bring their A-game to stay in the race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 premieres Friday, May 17.