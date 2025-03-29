RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 13 recap: Queens transform their parents in ‘Drag Baby Mamas’ challenge

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 returned with episode 13 on March 28, 2025. The challenge was called “Drag Baby Mamas,” where the top five queens gave their parents a drag makeover and presented their family resemblance on the main stage.

Ad

This makeover challenge, a regular feature in recent seasons, tested how well queens could bring their personal style to others. The episode began with the "Spill the T" mini challenge, where queens answered personal questions about each other. It revealed some tension and preferences among the group.

Onya Nurve won the task with the most correct answers. For the maxi challenge, each queen welcomed a parent into the Werk Room. Sam Star’s mom Leslie, Suzie Toot’s mom Susan, Onya Nurve’s dad Andre, Jewels Sparkles’ dad Douglas, and Lexi Love’s mom Tammy all joined for a runway transformation.

Ad

Trending

The episode ended with Sam and her mom winning this round, while Jewels and Onya landed in the bottom, resulting in a double shantay.

Spill the T mini challenge and drag family preparations in RuPaul's Drag Race

Ad

In the mini challenge, queens shared humorous responses. The group believed Jewels was most likely to go home next. Onya and Lexi were seen as unpredictable, while Suzie was thought to be the “beast” of the group. Onya won this challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race.

Each queen then focused on preparing their parent for the runway. Sam planned a country glam look, he shared that his mom won the swimwear contest back in 1920 - "whatever it was hanging out with Suzie Toot."

Ad

Jewels gave her dad long nails and planned a reveal. Suzie created a black-and-white cartoon look for her mom, inspired by Betty Boop. Onya’s father agreed to shave his beard, stating he was ready to “feel fabulous.” Lexi’s mom had an emotional moment with RuPaul, affirming her support and saying she was her daughter’s “biggest fan.”

Ad

This challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race brought up deeper conversations between queens and their parents. Suzie reflected that the task let them talk about "subjects" that they hadn’t discussed before. Sam used the opportunity to reconnect with her mom’s body positivity from earlier years.

Suzie also noted that not all queens had the same level of support, which became clear as she compared her experience to others'.

Runway results and bottom two outcome

Ad

Ad

The runway presentation featured each queen and their parents in themed outfits. Sam and her mom walked as “Sassy Star” in blue and gold cowgirl glam. Suzie and her mom walked as “Queenie Toot” in a black-and-white cartoon theme with mouse ears. Jewels and her dad walked as “Salchicha Sparkles” in pastel fur coats.

Lexi and her mom were dressed as “Mimi Lovely,” and Onya with her dad became “Nunya Bidness.” Judges gave mixed feedback. Michelle called Lexi and Mimi “distant cousins” in appearance. Law praised Suzie’s look as the “most fashion-forward.” However, Jewels and her dad were seen as less polished, and Onya’s pair received criticism for mismatched styles.

Ad

June Diane and Law both commented that their looks seemed like:

“Two young girls telling each other they look good when they don’t.”

In the end, RuPaul announced Sam and her mom as the winners. Suzie occupied the second place. Lexi was declared safe. Jewels and Onya had to lip sync to 1 Thing by Amerie.

Jewels acknowledged this challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race, saying that the odds were stacked against her. Still, RuPaul decided both queens performed well and gave a double shantay, allowing them both to stay for another week.

Ad

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air every Friday on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback