RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 - Rumored winner explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 returned with episode 13 on March 28, 2025, continuing its weekly journey on MTV to crown America’s Next Drag Superstar. There are just five queens left in the competition now.

Based on the queens' track records, Parade magazine released an analysis on March 29, offering a power ranking of the remaining contestants, from least likely to win to the rumored frontrunner. This ranking is not based on spoilers, but rather on challenge performance and patterns observed throughout the season.

According to the list, Jewels Sparkles lands in fifth place, followed by Lexi Love in fourth. Suzie Toot remains steady in third, while Onya Nurve, who previously held the top position, falls to second after a bottom-two placement this week. Sam Star rises to the top of the ranking, building momentum with her third win and strong performance in the makeover challenge.

Sam Star’s makeover moment and consistent highs in RuPaul's Drag Race

After episode 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sam Star now has three challenge wins. Her performance in the makeover challenge has given her a strong boost, following a previous stretch of top placements. She has only been in the bottom once and has remained either safe or high-performing in the majority of episodes.

Her current track record includes victories in episodes 2, 7, and 13. She has also placed in the top multiple times and avoided elimination in all lip syncs. This upward trend suggests that if she continues performing well in the final episodes, she has a positive chance of making it to the finale and competing for the crown.

Compared to the other queens, Sam has maintained consistency with no recent drops in placement. Her ability to win both earlier and later in the season also indicates that she has adapted well to various types of challenges. As of now, she matches Onya in performance and leads in recent momentum, placing her in the top spot for the week.

Other contestants placements based on their wins in the season

Onya Nurve started strong in this season of RuPaul's Drag Race with four challenge wins, which is more than any other queen. However, her recent performance in episode 13 placed her in the bottom two. While she avoided elimination because RuPaul called for a "Double Shantay," where no queen was eliminated, it marked a shift from her earlier streak.

Her wins came in episodes 3, 6, 10, and 11, but two bottom placements in the past four weeks have slightly weakened her standing. Suzie Toot continues to have a consistent track record. She won in episodes 1 and 4, and has regularly landed in the top without falling into the bottom group.

However, she has not secured any wins in the latest episodes, which could impact her chances if others continue gaining momentum. Lexi Love has two wins—one earned individually and another one shared with Onya as part of a team. Her placements have varied, including a bottom in episode 9 and a win in episode 12. Her performance has fluctuated across the season, making her current position less stable compared to others.

Meanwhile, Jewels Sparkles has one challenge win but has been in the bottom three times in the past four episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race. Despite being saved from elimination, her overall track record places her at the bottom of the ranking this week.

Fans can watch the new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race airing every Friday on MTV.

