"Certainly not a showgirl" — RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Arrietty's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race returned with a new episode on March 7, 2025, titled The Villains Roast. The challenge required the queens to deliver roast performances, poking fun at past Drag Race villains while keeping their comedic timing intact. The episode featured a guest panel of past contestants who had previously been labeled as villains.

Ad

Whitney Cummings appeared as a guest judge in this episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. One of the key moments of the episode was Arrietty's elimination. After receiving critiques on her roast performance, Arrietty landed in the bottom two. The lip-sync battle determined her future in the show, leading to RuPaul’s final decision to send her home.

Fans took to X, reacting to Arrietty's elimination. One of them said she was "certainly not a showgirl."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Glad Arrietty finally went home - fabulous fashion designer. Not a drag queen though. Being a drag queen is being a performer, if you can’t perform, you are a model or a designer or a seamstress, not a drag queen, certainly not a showgirl," one fan commented.

"arrietty stealing jewels’s jokes and still bombing her set…. karma. kinda nasty to do that to a good friend," another user wrote.

Ad

"The way Arrietty would have lost no matter what placement i'm CRYING," an X user said.

"Arrietty got Karma'd. Fair is Fair," a tweet read.

A few RuPaul's Drag Race fans criticized Arrietty for stealing the set while still being "horrible."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Arrietty is a WEIRDO. You stole your friends jokes after she apologized MULTIPLE times. Then you stole the jokes & still had a horrible set. She isn’t even a good villian she’s just an asshole and I hope she has those lyrics ready," one netizen tweeted.

"Oooh the mixture of failure mixed with a tablespoon of smirking sabotage from Arrietty was so DELICIOUS," a fan wrote.

Ad

"I want Arrietty gone TONIGHT. At this point I’ll get on the stage and perform if it means she leaves," another user said.

"Jewels didn't necessarily do better than Arrietty it was just Arrietty's time to go!" a tweet read.

Other episode highlights of RuPaul's Drag Race

Ad

Each contestant had to deliver a roast directed at former Drag Race contestants Kandy Muse, Plane Jane, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who were the night’s guests. The challenge tested their comedic timing and ability to entertain an audience.

Jewels Sparkles, the previous week's challenge winner in RuPaul's Drag Race, was given the responsibility of setting the performance order. She placed herself in the middle of the lineup and arranged others accordingly. Some contestants were unhappy with their placements, including Arrietty, who believed Jewels intentionally put her in a difficult spot.

Ad

“At the end of the day, all you can do is stab your friend in the back,” Arrietty commented about the decision.

During the performances, some queens struggled while others received positive responses. Onya Nurve’s set opened the show but did not stand out. Arrietty faced challenges with her delivery, including stumbling over a joke before successfully completing it. Whitney Cummings, the episode’s guest judge, complimented Lydia's timing, saying that her comedic timing was perfect.

Ad

After the roast, the runway presentation took place under the theme “Who Wears Short Shorts.” The judging panel reviewed both the roast and runway performances before announcing the results. RuPaul named Lydia the winner of the challenge, while Arrietty and Jewels Sparkles were placed in the bottom two, leading to a Lip Sync for Your Life battle.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race air every Friday on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback