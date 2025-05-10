"Savannah Pissed"—Love After Lockup fans react to the advocate siding with Bradley needing freedom after prison

Love After Lockup season 6 aired episode 8 this week on Friday, May 9, 2025, on WeTV. The episode saw Bradley taking Savannah with him to see a prison advocate specialist, Marva, as he planned on suing the DOC, the Department of Corrections.

When the couple sat down with Marva, the advocate sided with Bradley, saying Savannah acted like a warden, limiting his freedom post-release. Fans online reacted to Savannah's reaction to the statement and were critical of her not admitting her controlling nature. One person wrote on X:

"Savannah Pissed About That Advocate Blowing A Lil Advice In Bradly’s Ear, Lmfao 😂."

"Savannah needs to control her own sobriety and life. Bradley doesn’t need her monitoring his every move," a netizen commented.

"The advocate talking to Savannah & Bradly said something very important that I wish everyone would hear. When an incarcerated person is released. They need time to get acclimated to freedom. They need to live on their own. Get a job and readjust to freedom," an X user wrote.

Some fans felt this moment might be the end of their relationship:

"Savannah can’t adjust to Bradly being out of jail…" a viewer said.

"Yea Savannah & Bradly relationship not gon last" a fan mentioned .

"This is your out Bradly. Now, leave Savannah alone. You know she's not for you," a fan wrote.

Some fans were even critical of Savannah venting about the situation to Bradley's sister:

"Savannah Is A Dummy You Just Made Up With Bradly’s Sister And That’s The First Person You Turn To To B*tch About Him? Like Do You Not Have Friends?" a fan commented.

"You’re talking trash about Bradly to his sister that actually hates you. Savannah you’re a dummy b*tch," a fan commented.

Love After Lockup star Bradley chimes in on being allegedly mistreated in prison

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8, Bradley was ready to consult Justice Reform advocate, Marva, after just coming out of prison four days ago. He wasn't happy about how he was treated in jail and decided to sue the DOC, the Department of Corrections, over the alleged mistreatment.

Bradley claimed in his confessional that he had experienced harassment during his sentence and believed many other inmates faced similar treatment, motivating him to take a stand. He noted that his mind was everywhere at the moment; he was upset, irritated, and felt the situation a little overwhelming.

The Love After Lockup star soon picked up Savannah, and the couple drove over to visit Marwa. During his conversation with the advocate, Bradley claimed that he specifically felt targeted by the officers handling his block. He shared how he had to endure multiple body searches every week and felt unjust about it.

In his confessional, Bradley admitted he wasn't sure if he had a case against the DOC but believed the department had a “control problem.” He criticized their hiring practices, claiming they recruit undertrained individuals off the street, and expressed a desire to prevent others from enduring the alleged mistreatment he faced.

The conversation soon shifted to Bradley and Savannah's adjustment as a couple. Marva sided with Bradley, stressing that newly released individuals need space and autonomy to reintegrate into society. She noted that Savannah's controlling behavior resembled that of a warden, which could hinder Bradley’s transition.

After the meeting, the Love After Lockup couple argued about the situation, prompting Bradley to retreat to his father's house. A frustrated Savannah then received a call from Bradley’s sister, to whom she vented about the situation.

Love After Lockup season 5 episodes premiere every Friday on WeTV.

