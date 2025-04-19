"You are the biggest liar there is" — Love After Lockup star Ashley criticizes Julius for denying the existence of their relationship

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 5, Gangsta Prince Charming, premiered on WE on April 18, 2025. The episode continued the stories of the new couples navigating their relationship amid prison complications.

In this episode, Ashley and Julius met in person for the first time after forming a connection through messages while Julius was behind bars. However, their chemistry quickly shifted.

In his confessional, Julius sensed that Ashley was behaving differently and looked different from her photos, realizing she wasn’t the type of woman he usually pursued.

When Ashley asked about the future of their relationship, Julius bluntly told her they weren’t in one. His response left Ashley heartbroken and confused. She stormed out of the room, and later in her confessional, she slammed Julius as the “biggest liar,” accusing him of denying the relationship they had built.

"Listen, I'm about to put a f*cking spell on you.. I'm about to curse your a**. You are the biggest liar that there is," Ashley told Julius.

Love After Lockup star Ashley confronts Julius on dismissing their relationship

At the start of Love After Lockup season 6 episode 5, Ashley was thrilled to finally meet Julius in person for the first time. The two had connected while Julius was in prison, building their bond through letters, texts, and phone calls.

Before Julius was released from prison in episode 3, the two had planned to spend time together. However, when he got out, he was picked up by Alexis, the person he was secretly dating, and chose to spend the entire day with her.

By secretly dating both at the same time without the two women knowing about each other, Julius shared in the episode that he was trying to keep his options open.

When the Love After Lockup star met Ashley in episode 5, he claimed in his confessional that she looked different than her photos. He also noticed that she had a different personality from the type of girls he goes for.

Taking that into account, Julius bluntly told Ashley they weren’t in a relationship when she asked about their future. The unexpected revelation left Ashley heartbroken, and she stormed out of the room in tears.

"[Julius] is acting weird. His looks at this point don't even matter anymore. He makes me look like some crazy b*tch that's obsessed with him who's just got his name tattooed or something. He's just acting like we never had anything. Like, like we were nothing. He's cocky, he's rude, he's disrespectful, and he's a liar," the Love After Lockup star said after leaving the room.

Meanwhile, Julius remarked in his confessional that Ashley was confused, believing she had built up a fantasy in her head based on the messages they exchanged in jail.

Ashley soon returned to her room to confront Julius for dismissing their relationship, accusing him of lying. She urged him to stop, as she felt that his actions were embarrassing her.

In response, Julius assured her that he wasn't trying to embarrass her. He then went on to explain that he didn't consider their connection to be a relationship and was just trying to get an idea of what type of person she was.

"I'm trying to tell you what the reality is. Reality is, it's not that between me and you. It's not a relationship. Maybe we could have just kicked it, and we could have kept it cordial. I was trying to test out your character and see what type of person you was, but you're trying to build this fantasy in your head. Ashley, we ain't never met," the Love After Lockup star explained.

Ashley, however, didn't want to hear anything more from Julius and once again left the scene, walking out of the room.

Julius later revealed in his confessional that while he felt bad for Ashley, he knew he had to tell her what he thought about her.

Love After Lockup season 5 episodes premiere every Friday on WE.

