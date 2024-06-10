Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn looking for "baby daddy" applications amid divorce from Christian Dumontet

Christine Quinn, the reality star of the hit show Selling Sunset, has recently opened up about wanting to take "applications" for her next partner after her estranged husband Christian Dumontet filed for divorce on April 5, 2024, following his arrest.

The 53-year-old's ex was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving their son, Christian George Dumontet. On Saturday, June 8, Quinn took to Instagram to post a video posing in a car. She wrote in the caption:

"Now taking baby daddy applications 🥵."

She was on her way to the White Fox Hot Summer Nights Party at LAVO in Hollywood.

Christine Quinn says she is now taking "applications" as she searches for a new partner

Christine Quinn was part of the reality show Selling Sunset from season one, which came out in 2019, to season 5 in 2022. She is a real estate expert and the co-founder and CMO of her newest project RealOpen.

The show has a total of 7 seasons and the 8th will come out this year, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Christine Quinn and Dumontet got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and tied the knot on December 15, 2019. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles.

The pair welcomed their first child, Christian George, in May 2021. The couple has been separated after the husband's arrest for an alleged domestic violence charge.

On Saturday, Christine Quinn wore a figure-hugging, strapless gray outfit that reached down towards her ankles. According to the White Fox clothing brand's official website, the dress was priced at $59.99. She looked at the camera for her Instagram post, flipped her hair, and said to her friend,

"Do we got it, Daddy?"

Their friend replied, "We got it", as the video ended. Christine Quinn then attended the White Fox Hot Summer Nights Party and posted photos from the event. She declared it a “Hot Girl Summer” on her social media. The reality star shared a carousel of pictures and videos with the caption,

"Who’s ready for hot girl summer? 🔥 @whitefoxboutique I am! 😉"

At the fashion get-together, Christine Quinn reunited with her former co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset. A new cast member Nicole Young was also present at the event. The star's appearance came only a few weeks after she accused Christian of violating a temporary restraining order placed against him.

She claimed Dumontet called in an acquaintance as a "spy" at their marital residence, to keep an eye on her and their son. According to court documents, the estranged husband was instructed “to stay at least 100 yards away” from their previously shared home.

As per the filings, Quinn’s attorney submitted doorbell footage of “an unknown man” at the residence on May 27. The same individual left with Dumonte on June 4, after a hearing. Christine was not home at the time of the incident.

On March 19, 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department sent officers to their home around 2, p.m. local time to check for a domestic violence issue. The LAPD public information officer said in a statement,

"Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute. The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury."

Christian Dumontet was charged with assault with a "deadly weapon." There has been no new information available about a court date or sentencing. He has, however, been released on bail.