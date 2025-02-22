"Set ground rules right from the start" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner on building a happy team

Lori Griener, a Shark Tank mentor and investor, posted a video on Instagram on February 20, 2025, talking about building a happy team. In the video, she elaborated on the importance of structure, teamwork, and and creating a positive work environment. She mentioned:

Ad

“How do you keep your team happy? For me, it's very simple. Set the ground rules right from the start, on how you want your company to be, the ethics, the morals, what's expected of everybody.”

She said that a successful team is built on clear expectations, shared responsibility, and a supportive work culture. She added that everyone on the team should contribute equally, and anyone who doesn't fit with the company's values should be removed to keep the peace. She also stressed the importance of team-building activities like trips and outings to improve collaboration.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank mentor's perspective on establishing structure and shared responsibility

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner stated that setting clear rules for ethics, and expectations early on can help keep everyone on the same page. She wrote in the caption:

"Sharing my tips on how to have a happy team. These are things I do that work for me, hopefully they’re helpful to you too!"

She said in the video that an organized workplace enables people to work towards a common goal and get better results. Speaking of working together, she said that no job is "too big or too small" and that everyone should help each other.

Ad

"Secondly, make sure everybody's a team player. There's no job too big or too small. Everybody's there to help each other out, because at the end of the day, it's for the team to win and to be the best team it can be," she shared.

She also spoke on the impact of people who do not align with business values. The Shark Tank star claimed that removing employees who are not team players is necessary to maintain a positive work culture. She stated:

Ad

"One bad apple, as we all know, spoils the bunch."

She noted that by ensuring that all members share the same level of commitment, businesses can avoid conflicts and maintain a more cohesive team.

Strengthening team bonds through engagement

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner also shared the importance of team-building activities. She advised including opportunities for employees to connect outside of routine duties since this improves team dynamics.

She said planning events including dinners, celebrations, and vacation experiences allows team members interact in a different setting.

"Always make things fun for your team. Whether it's going to a great restaurant, doing a party at night, taking them on a wonderful vacation," she said.

Ad

According to Lori Greiner, traveling together is an effective way to build "camaraderie." She stated:

"They learn to have fun together and work together. And that's the best mix. That's what I do with my team, and it works."

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback