Shark Tank star Lori Greiner warns about fake weekender bag sales

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner addressed the widespread counterfeiting of her patented weekender bag through an Instagram video posted on March 19, 2025. The businesswoman recorded the message while preparing for season 16 filming at the ABC studio.

Her video captured her preparing for filming, including her shoe changes and organization system. Greiner also demonstrated how she now uses the discontinued product to carry her show essentials. She explicitly warned consumers about unauthorized versions, stating:

"If they're using my name, it's not legit because I do not sell this anymore."

As of writing this, the video has 788 likes and over 34.9k views. The announcement came amid her continued role as an investor on Shark Tank.

The Instagram revelation occurred as part of Lori Greiner's backstage content. In the video, she started with a look at her footwear choices, mentioning her habit of switching to slippers between filming segments. The moment came when she showed the weekender bag, which serves as her equipment carrier for the show.

After showing the bag, she devoted significant time to discussing the current market situation regarding unauthorized copies.

“This is my weekender bag. This is how I transport all the stuff I need. I used to sell this weekender bag for many, many, many years. It was patented and there's a million knockoffs out there of my weekender bag, they are not legit,” Lori shared.

Examining the original product specifications back in March 2017 on QVCtv's YouTube channel, Lori Greiner revealed the bag measured 17.25 inches in width, stood 15 inches high, and extended 10.5 inches deep. Its wheel system allowed complete rotation for easy maneuvering through airports and studios.

A telescoping handle reached 42 inches when fully extended, providing comfortable use for various heights. The design included specific features for the organization, such as dedicated spaces for toiletries and a removable section for cosmetics.

The storage configuration maximized space while maintaining carry-on compliance for air travel. Internal compartments featured three zippered sections for personal items. The main chamber demonstrated significant capacity, fitting multiple clothing items, including nine tops and three pairs of pants.

Additional space accommodated several pairs of shoes, including high heels, while maintaining organization. External pockets provided quick access to travel documents and personal items. A flat ledge design incorporated on the bag's exterior allowed users to attach additional carrying cases.

When Greiner first launched the product, she included several practical components. The package contained a snap-on toiletry organizer that users could detach for bathroom use. The cosmetic case came with secure attachment points for stability during transport. These features aligned with Greiner's focus on solving common travel challenges through product design.

Lori Greiner background

The Shark Tank investor brings significant entrepreneurial experience to her role. She holds 120 domestic and international patents across various product categories. Throughout her career spanning multiple decades, she has developed and launched more than 1000 products. Her current net worth stands at $150 million in 2025.

As per Parade Magazine, her investment portfolio includes notable successes such as Scrub Daddy, reaching $400 million in retail sales, and Squatty Potty, achieving $222 million in sales. She joined ABC's Shark Tank in 2012 and continues as an active investor through season 16. Her previous role as "Queen of QVC" included a 20-year run hosting the show Clever & Unique Creations by Lori Greiner.

She stepped away from her permanent QVC position in 2020 to focus on her brand and Shark Tank commitments. Her book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!: Make Your Million-Dollar Idea into a Reality added to her credentials as a business expert.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

