Shark Tank update: What happened to BucketGolf on the show?

The San Francisco-based company BucketGolf appeared on Shark Tank season 16. The product's portability and family-friendly twist on traditional golf made waves.

The innovative backyard golf game, pitched by Tyler and Jen Simmons in the show's second episode, aims to bring the sport to homes and outdoor gatherings.

Complete with collapsible buckets, oversized clubs, and lightweight balls, BucketGolf allows users to set up customizable courses virtually anywhere, transforming picnics and vacations into a fun-filled golf experience.

During their pitch, the Simmons siblings sought $1 million for a 10% stake in their company, citing their rapid growth and increasing demand. Mark Cuban, despite his aversion to golf, offered $1 million for 15% equity after recognizing the product's mass appeal. The deal was ultimately struck with Cuban, who remarked,

“There’s a lot of ways that we can build visibility.”

Shark Tank: The journey of BucketGolf

BucketGolf was born from Tyler Simmons’ passion for golf and a desire to make the sport accessible to friends and family. Starting as a homemade summer activity in 2016, Simmons turned it into a business by 2021.

Challenges such as high shipping costs and bulky packaging initially hindered growth. However, switching to collapsible buckets significantly reduced costs and fueled the product’s scalability.

By the time of their Shark Tank pitch, BucketGolf had already shown impressive growth, with sales climbing from $2.5 million in 2022 to a projected $12 million in 2024.

Following the show, the company’s visibility and sales skyrocketed as it expanded its reach through events, online platforms like Amazon, and partnerships with major retailers such as Walmart.

Shark Tank: A competitive pitch

On Shark Tank, the Simmons siblings faced offers from multiple Sharks. Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John each proposed $1 million for 25% equity, while Lori Greiner offered $1 million for 22.5%.

However, Mark Cuban made a more favorable offer of $1 million for 15% equity, leveraging his sports background as a key advantage.

While Tyler and Jen countered Cuban’s offer with 12.5% equity, Cuban initially stood firm, highlighting his ability to bring significant value to the company. “We can do demos and a PGA event,” Cuban explained, emphasizing his potential to boost BucketGolf’s visibility.

Eventually, he matched Lori Greiner’s terms of 12.5%, and the Simmons siblings accepted his offer, citing Cuban’s sports expertise as a decisive factor.

Innovations and community engagement

Post-Shark Tank, BucketGolf introduced several upgrades and products. The company launched fusion balls, which feature a two-tone design, and glow-in-the-dark bundles that allow users to enjoy nighttime games.

Their Pro Bundle, Tour Bundle, and Glow options became customer favorites, with prices ranging from $134.99 to $259.99. Accessories such as branded hats, scorecards, and add-ons further diversified their offerings.

BucketGolf also emphasized community involvement. Partnering with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, the company launched donation campaigns and limited-edition golden products, contributing proceeds to the cause.

Tyler Simmons shared his journey on the ModGolf Podcast, inspiring others with his story of innovation and perseverance.

The impact of Shark Tank

Appearing on the series was a turning point for BucketGolf. The show’s platform helped the company reach a broader audience, with customer numbers growing exponentially.

Cuban’s involvement added credibility, and his sports background proved invaluable in marketing the product at events like PGA showcases.

The Shark Tank exposure also allowed the team to address their inventory issues, ensuring they could meet rising demand. As Tyler Simmons noted,

“We have yet to make it through a busy season without running out of some of our best products.”

Cuban’s focus is streamlined toward operations and exploring new promotional strategies. With its innovative design and focus on accessibility, BucketGolf has carved a niche in the backyard and indoor games market.

New episodes of Shark Tank are released every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

