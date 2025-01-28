"She wasn't expecting" — Love Island All Stars contestant Marcel Somerville opens up about his ex wife

Love Island All Stars contestant Marcel Somerville revealed the complex situation surrounding his return to the dating show while still legally married to Rebecca Vieira. The 39-year-old former Blazin' Squad member entered the South African villa in January 2025, nine months after filing for divorce from Vieira.

He was eliminated on January 22, 2025, alongside villa partner Olivia Hawkins. Following this, the Love Island All Stars contestant addressed the circumstances of his marriage breakdown in detail in an interview with The Mirror.

"She's got to a point of understanding that our relationship has broken down. We're going through a divorce. It's got to get to a point where we have to start moving forward and living our lives separately…For Rebecca Love Island was a shock. She wasn't expecting it to happen, but she’s become accepting of the situation because she made a mistake. I can’t put my life on hold when opportunities like this come up,” he shared.

He added that while the show came as a shock to Rebecca, she accepted the situation, acknowledging her past mistakes.

Love Island All Stars contestant Marcel Somerville talks about his ongoing divorce

Marcel Somerville's return to Love Island All Stars drew attention to his personal life, particularly his marriage breakdown with Rebecca Vieira. Before entering the villa, Somerville shared the moment he told Vieira about his participation.

The situation became more public when Vieira posted on social media during Somerville's villa stay. While she refrained from direct comments about his participation, she shared a photo wearing pink attire following his elimination from the show. This social media activity came months after their public separation announcement.

Following these revelations, Vieira addressed the situation directly through her Instagram account, sharing a detailed message about the incident.

"My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us. I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was wrong of me," she wrote on her social media platform.

This led to Somerville moving out of their family home and filing for divorce in March 2024, marking the formal end of their marriage.

Marcel's villa experience

Somerville's second Love Island journey differed significantly from his first appearance. He formed a connection with fellow contestant Olivia Hawkins early in the series. Their partnership was tested when a public vote placed them at risk, ultimately leading to their elimination on January 22, 2025.

During his villa stay, Somerville spoke openly about his marriage breakdown. He opened up to other contestants about his current situation, explaining his decision to participate in the show despite ongoing divorce proceedings.

Relationship timeline and current status

The Love Island All Stars couple's relationship began at a nightclub in 2018, following Somerville's previous Love Island experience. Their connection grew quickly, and their son, Roman, was born in January 2021. The couple married in August 2022, celebrating their commitment with family and friends.

Their marriage faced difficulties in early 2024 when reports emerged about Vieira's messages with American rapper Slim Jxmmi from the group Rae Sremmurd. The situation intensified when Slim Jxmmi's child's mother shared details on social media, tagging both Somerville and Vieira in posts that revealed private messages and photos.

The divorce proceedings between Somerville and Vieira continue as of January 2025. The Love Island All Stars contestant confirmed in an interview with The Mirror that while legally married, they live separately and maintain contact primarily regarding Roman's care.

Their main focus remains on co-parenting their son, who turns four this year. Both parties have expressed commitment to maintaining a civil relationship for their child's benefit, despite the circumstances leading to their separation.

Love Island All Stars season 2 is airing on ITV2.

