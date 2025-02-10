"She has no purpose" — Baddies Midwest star Rollie calls for Slim's removal from the show

In the February 9, 2025, episode of Baddies Midwest, Jela held a cast meeting to address tensions after Biggie and Natalie's argument. Natalie announced that Biggie would no longer fly with the main cast. Jazmin and Slim arrived late, and Rollie voiced concerns about Slim.

Natalie had given Rollie the authority to evaluate Slim’s place in the cast. Slim was initially made Rollie’s assistant but refused, claiming she was being bullied. At the meeting, Slim denied the role, while Rollie expressed doubts about her but decided to gather more information before making a final decision.

On the jet to St. Louis, Natalie asked Rollie about Slim's role in the cast. Rollie replied that Slim no longer served a purpose. Natalie asked if it was time to let Slim go, and Rollie agreed.

"Honestly, I feel like she has no purpose here anymore. She needs to go home," Rollie stated.

What happened with Slim in the previous episode of Baddies Midwest that led to her departure talks?

As mentioned earlier, the CEO of the Baddies franchise, Natalie Nunn expressed her dissatisfaction with Slim as has been dealing with a lot behind the scenes because of Slim as she has been getting into multiple fights with other people.

At first, Slim was given the chance to come back as an assistant to Rollie. But in the previous episode, she walked off the room claiming she was not interested in the job.

The previous episode of Baddies Midwest also saw Slim picking a fight with Summer which led to physical blows. Slim had been one of the ladies who had been picking on Slim for her rash behavior previously. In episode 14, on the bus to Indianapolis, Slim joined the group. Summer expressed her confusion about Slim being on the bus.

Slim, annoyed, asked Summer if she still had a problem with her. Summer suggested they handle their issues outside. Summer believed she was a genuine cast member, not just an assistant.

Slim warned Summer that she would get hurt when they got off the bus. Ivori advised Slim not to fight for others, as they were taking advantage of her. Jazmin thought Summer was starting drama again.

Slim asked if anyone wanted to fight her, and Summer agreed. Slim threatened to hurt Summer, but Summer stood firm. Slim then told Summer to leave her alone, warning her of the consequences when they got off the bus.

In episode 15, Rollie confronted Slim about not doing her job as an assistant. Slim tried to explain, but Rollie got angry when Slim interrupted her.

Slim felt frustrated on Baddies Midwest, saying everyone took advantage of her because she was just an assistant, not a main cast member. Summer disagreed with Slim's attitude, while Akbar felt sorry for Slim, thinking the others were picking on her. Ivori also supported Slim, unhappy that everyone was pushing her around.

Rollie took charge, reminding everyone on Baddies Midwest that Slim was there because she had said bad things about Rollie's child. Slim disagreed and argued with the crew. She eventually got upset and walked away.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on on Zeus Network.

