Baddies Midwest episode 16 recap: Summer and Jela continue their feud in the ring while Biggie is kicked out of the jet

Baddies Midwest's 16th episode aired on Zeus Network on February 9, 2025. In the previous episode, tensions had risen due to ongoing conflicts between Summer and Slim. Diamond also shared her recent family struggles with the cast. Natalie expressed her disappointment with some cast members, putting them on the chopping block.

The latest episode of Baddies Midwest saw Summer and Jela's feud escalate, prompting Natalie to organize a ringside fight between them.

Biggie felt disrespected by Natalie when she played Stunna Girl's song during a gig, leading to Biggie being kicked off the jet.

The episode ended with Rollie requesting Slim's removal from the show. New cast members Big Lex, Ivori, and PrettyP joined the series.

Executive producer Natalie returned, along with original cast members Rollie Pollie, Ahna Mac, and Diamond The Body, who were referred to as the OGs.

What happened in Baddies Midwest episode 16?

The cast of Baddies Midwest visited a farm near their Indianapolis hotel last week. This led to Summer, a new cast member, accusing Jela, a returning cast member, of being boring and unnecessary on the show.

Natalie, the CEO of the Baddies franchise, had previously put Jela and Summer on notice for different reasons.

For the unversed, Jela had been accused of not contributing enough this season, while Summer had urinated inside the Baddies bus, which Natalie considered unacceptable.

Jela fired back at Summer, calling her behavior unacceptable. Later, Natalie announced that the cast would perform at an Indianapolis club. However, she had a surprise in store.

"Jela and Summer are going back and forth, clowning each other and it hits me. The live event centre tonight. I have a surprise for these girls," stated Natalie.

Upon arrival, the cast found a boxing ring in the venue. Natalie revealed that Jela and Summer would settle their differences in the ring. Summer felt that she would win the fight and earn a Baddies chain, cementing her position in Baddies Midwest.

Dressed in boxing gear, the two women exchanged blows. Jela eventually gained the upper hand and was declared the winner.

Summer, however, claimed that Jela was still upset and therefore the actual loser. After the fight, the cast then performed their hits to the delight of the fans.

Natalie played a song by former cast member Stunna Girl at a club performance in Indianapolis. The song choice upset Biggie, who had a past conflict with Stunna Girl.

After the argument between Biggie and Natalie, Jela organized a Baddies Midwest cast meeting to address the issues. During the meeting, Natalie announced that Biggie would no longer be traveling with the original cast members on the jet.

Jazmin and Slim arrived late to the meeting. Rollie had previously clashed with Slim, and Natalie had given Rollie the task of evaluating Slim's place in the cast.

Later, on the jet to St. Louis, Natalie asked Rollie about Slim's role in the cast. Rollie replied that she felt Slim no longer served a purpose. Natalie asked if it was time to let Slim go, and Rollie agreed that Slim should leave the show.

Biggie confronted Natalie, accusing her of disrespecting their four-season working relationship.

Biggie felt Natalie should prioritize her feelings over playing Stunna Girl's song. Natalie responded that she shows love and respect to all cast members, past and present. She viewed her decision as a business move, not a personal attack.

Despite Natalie's explanation, Biggie stormed out of the club, screaming and cursing at Natalie.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

